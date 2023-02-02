

National Food Safety Day observed in Munshiganj

National Food Safety Day was observed at Srinagar upazila in Munshiganj district on Thursday.



A discussion was held at the upazila parishad auditorium around 11:00 on the occasion of the day organized by Resource Integration Center (RIC).



Srinagar upazila nirbahi officer Muhammad Hossain Patwari was present as the chief guest at the discussion with RIC SEP managing director Safiqul Islam in the chair.



Later, a rally was brought out which paraded the streets of the upazila parishad.

