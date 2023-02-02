Hajj package: Private cost less than government







Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) has announced package for performing hajj under private management this year fixing minimum cost at Tk 6,72, 618.

This year, the cost for performing hajj under private management has increased by Tk 1.49 lakh.







Earlier on Wednesday, the government fixed Tk 6,83,018 as the cost for each pilgrim to perform hajj this year.

Hajj-2023 will be held on 9th day of Zilhaj (June 28) depending on moon sighting.





According to the agreement, 15,000 people will be able to go to Hajj under government management while 1,12,198 can go under private management.





Biman Bangladesh Airlines will carry 50 percent passengers while Saudi Airlines will carry 50 percent passengers.

Besides, the age limit for Hajj pilgrims during the pandemic has been lifted by the Saudi government - paving the way for people over 65 to go for the significant pilgrimage.





TF

M Shahadat Hossain, president of HAAB, announced the package at a programme in the city on Thursday.