Thursday, 2 February, 2023
Home Countryside

Man's body recovered in Brahmanbaria

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:17 PM
Observer Correspondent

Police on Thursday morning recovered the body of a man from a paddy field at Sarail upazila in Brahmanbaria district.

The deceased was Abdul Hamid, 58, a resident of Uchalia Para village of the upazila.

Police said Abdul Hamid left his home around 11 pm on Wednesday and was missing.

Later, locals spotted the body of the man in a paddy field at Uchalia Para around 9 am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sarail Police Station officer-in-charge Aslam Hossain confirmed the matter.

