Couple burnt to death in gas cylinder explosion in city







A man and his wife burnt to death after a gas cylinder exploded their house in the capital's Bhatara early Thursday.

The deceased were Abdul Majid Shikder, 72, and his wife Taslima Begum, 48.





The cylinder exploded when Taslima tried to light the gas stove for cooking at his house on the second floor of a building around 5am. The fire then spread soon. As her husband tried to save Taslima, he too burnt.





The couple died on the spot.





Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital morgue, said Bhatara Police Station OC Abul Basher Mohammad Asaduzzaman.





TF

