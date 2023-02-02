Video
Bangladesh's Nur Khan wins US' Global Human Rights Defender Award

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Observer Online Desk

The US Department of State has announced the winners of the annual Global Human Rights Defender Awards, including Bangladesh's Mohammad Nur Khan.

Over the past three decades, Nur led two of Bangladesh's best-known domestic rights organisations and partnered with international organisations to document human rights abuses and promote accountability in Bangladesh, the US said Wednesday, UNB reports.

Protecting and supporting human rights defenders remains a key US foreign policy priority as they are integral to democracy, access to justice, a vibrant civil society, economic prosperity, and environmental sustainability, the US Department of State said.

"As we celebrate both the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 25th Anniversary of the UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders, we are pleased to honour this cohort of Awardees - ten individuals from around the globe who have demonstrated leadership and courage while promoting and defending human rights and fundamental freedoms; countering and exposing human rights abuses by governments and businesses; and rallying action to protect the environment, improve governance, and secure accountability and an end to impunity," it added.

This year's cohort represents defenders with varied backgrounds and far-reaching potential. From working to combat slavery denialism to promoting election and labour rights, all ten honourees embody the values enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

These awards are determined by the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.

