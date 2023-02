Police recovered the body of a trader at Srinagar upazila in Munshiganj district on Wednesday night.



The deceased was identified as Sattaranjan Datta, 64.



Police said locals spotted the body of the man at a graveyard in Jashurgaon area and informed police around 10 pm.



On information, police recovered the body and sent it to hospital morgue for autopsy.



Srinagar Police Station officer-in-charge Aminul Islam confirmed the matter.





SR