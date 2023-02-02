Video
Home Countryside

SSC examinee killed in Gopalganj road mishap

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 11:07 AM  Count : 219
Observer Correspondent

An SSC examinee was killed and another was injured in a road accident at Kashiani upazila in Gopalganj district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was Shanto Ahmed, 17, son of Siddique Ahmed, a resident of Raghunathpur village under Sadar upazila in Narail district.

Injured Shamimul Shakib, 17, is currently undergoing treatment at Bhatiapara SB Memorial Hospital .

Police said the duo were going to Gopalganj from Narail riding on a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle rider lost control and hit a truck from behind near Madhumati Bridge. Shanto and Shakib injured seriously.

Locals rescued them and took to Bhatiapara SB Memorial Hospital in Kashiani where Shanto was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Kashiani Police Station sub-inspector Rajib Sarkar confirmed the matter.

