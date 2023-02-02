2 kiiled after truck hits another one on Dhaka-M'singh highway







Two people were killed and three others injured after a truck hit another one in Mymensingh's Trishal upazila on Thursday morning.





The accident happened around 6am at Boilor area.





A Dhaka-bound running truck hit another one from behind on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway. Then, the later one turned turtle and fell on a van on the road, said Trishal Police Station OC Mainuddin.



Two died on the spot and three others injured.







One of the deceased was identified as van driver Milon Miah, 35, son of Jinnah Miah in the upazila.



The bodies were kept at the Trishal police station, the OC said.



The drivers of both the trucks fled the scene.





TF



