Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

2 kiiled after truck hits another one on Dhaka-M'singh highway

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 10:47 AM  Count : 263
Observer Online Report

2 kiiled after truck hits another one on Dhaka-M'singh highway

2 kiiled after truck hits another one on Dhaka-M'singh highway



Two people were killed and three others injured after a truck hit another one in Mymensingh's Trishal upazila on Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 6am at Boilor area.

A Dhaka-bound running truck hit another one from behind on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway. Then, the later one turned turtle and fell on a van on the road, said Trishal Police Station OC Mainuddin.

Two died on the spot and three others injured.

One of the deceased was identified as van driver Milon Miah, 35, son of Jinnah Miah in the upazila.

The bodies were kept at the Trishal police station, the OC said.

The drivers of both the trucks fled the scene.

TF




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Smuggled goods worth Tk 71 lakh seized from train in Benapole
Child found dead in Moulvibazar
Drives against footpath encroachers held in Mirzapur
Two held with Yaba pills in Tangail
Five women get Joyeeta Award in Rajshahi
Student killed in Dinajpur road accident
SSC candidate dies of electrocution in Kapasia
One electrocuted in Satkhira


Latest News
Smuggled goods worth Tk 71 lakh seized from train in Benapole
Child found dead in Moulvibazar
Australia to erase British monarch from banknotes
Drives against footpath encroachers held in Mirzapur
Mild cold wave sweeps parts of Bangladesh: BMD
Two held with Yaba pills in Tangail
Five women get Joyeeta Award in Rajshahi
Student killed in Dinajpur road accident
SSC candidate dies of electrocution in Kapasia
12 kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 266
Most Read News
'Boat' in Bogura-6, 'Torch' in Bogura-4 by-polls win
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Bangladesh facing internal security threats in fallout of Rohingya crisis
Flight operations at HSIA to remain close for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
Supporters of 2 candidates scuffle at C'nawabganj centre
Overcoming economic downturn in Bangladesh
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
BNP’s programme is softening: Quader
Hajj cost under govt management fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh
By-polls to six vacant seats underway
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft