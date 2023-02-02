

'Birkonna Pritilata' premiers at Star Cineplex

"Birkonna Pritilata," a government grant recipient movie based on the life of revolutionary Pritilata Waddedar, premiered Wednesday at Star Cineplex.



The film, based on the novel "Bhalobasha Pritilata" by novelist Selina Hossain, is set to hit the theatres on Friday.



Popular actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha played the role of Pritilata, one of the leaders and the first female martyr of the anti-British movement, and Manoj Pramanik the role of revolutionary Ram Krishna in this film, UNB reports.



Team Birkonna joined today's event alongside director Pradip Ghosh.



Trisha said, "Portraying Pritilata was very challenging as we had no video documentation of her time. We had to prepare ourselves by reading books to get into the characters. But we tried our best."



Pritilata was born in a middle-class Vaidya Brahmin family on May 5, 1911, in Dhalghat village in Patiya upazila of Chattogram. In 1929, she got admitted to Eden College before joining the Independence Movement of the Indian Subcontinent in 1932 to liberate the region from British colonial rule.



Regarded as "Bengal's first woman martyr," she ended her life by consuming potassium cyanide on September 24, 1932, at the age of 21.

SR

