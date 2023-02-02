Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Don't miss

'Birkonna Pritilata' premiers at Star Cineplex

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 10:44 AM  Count : 186
Observer Online Desk

'Birkonna Pritilata' premiers at Star Cineplex

'Birkonna Pritilata' premiers at Star Cineplex


"Birkonna Pritilata," a government grant recipient movie based on the life of revolutionary Pritilata Waddedar, premiered Wednesday at Star Cineplex.

The film, based on the novel "Bhalobasha Pritilata" by novelist Selina Hossain, is set to hit the theatres on Friday.

Popular actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha played the role of Pritilata, one of the leaders and the first female martyr of the anti-British movement, and Manoj Pramanik the role of revolutionary Ram Krishna in this film, UNB reports.

Team Birkonna joined today's event alongside director Pradip Ghosh.

Trisha said, "Portraying Pritilata was very challenging as we had no video documentation of her time. We had to prepare ourselves by reading books to get into the characters. But we tried our best."

Pritilata was born in a middle-class Vaidya Brahmin family on May 5, 1911, in Dhalghat village in Patiya upazila of Chattogram. In 1929, she got admitted to Eden College before joining the Independence Movement of the Indian Subcontinent in 1932 to liberate the region from British colonial rule.

Regarded as "Bengal's first woman martyr," she ended her life by consuming potassium cyanide on September 24, 1932, at the age of 21.

SR


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Birkonna Pritilata' premiers at Star Cineplex
Dhaka Art Summit back after three years
Michael Jackson's nephew to star in King of Pop biopic
Halum, Tuktuki set to return in new season of Sisimpur
'Avatar 2' tops box office for 7th weekend
Actress Sharmeen Akhee suffers burn injuries at shooting spot fire
Green comet zooming our way, last visited 50,000 years ago
Egypt unveils ancient 'secret keeper' tomb, golden mummy


Latest News
Smuggled goods worth Tk 71 lakh seized from train in Benapole
Child found dead in Moulvibazar
Australia to erase British monarch from banknotes
Drives against footpath encroachers held in Mirzapur
Mild cold wave sweeps parts of Bangladesh: BMD
Two held with Yaba pills in Tangail
Five women get Joyeeta Award in Rajshahi
Student killed in Dinajpur road accident
SSC candidate dies of electrocution in Kapasia
12 kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 266
Most Read News
'Boat' in Bogura-6, 'Torch' in Bogura-4 by-polls win
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Bangladesh facing internal security threats in fallout of Rohingya crisis
Flight operations at HSIA to remain close for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
Supporters of 2 candidates scuffle at C'nawabganj centre
Overcoming economic downturn in Bangladesh
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
BNP’s programme is softening: Quader
Hajj cost under govt management fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh
By-polls to six vacant seats underway
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft