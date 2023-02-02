Video
Dhaka air still ‘unhealthy’ this morning

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 10:02 AM  Count : 186
Observer Online Desk

Dhaka's air quality is in the 'unhealthy' zone this morning. With an air quality index (AQI) score of 155 at 9:04 am, the capital of Bangladesh ranked 16th on the global list of cities with the worst air quality.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.

India’s Mumbai, Pakistan’s Lahore and Thailand’s Bangkok occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 207, 202 and 198, respectively, UNB reports.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants -- Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide. Breathing polluted air has long been recognised as increasing a person’s chances of developing a heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, lung infections and cancer, according to several studies.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.

SR


