

Dhaka Art Summit back after three years

Bangladesh and South Asian region’s biggest art and painting biennale exhibition platform Dhaka Art Summit (DAS)’s 6th edition will begin at the National Art Gallery of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) on Friday after three years of hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic.



Salman F Rahman, the private sector and investment adviser to the Prime Minister, will inaugurate the nine-day event while State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Director General of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Liaquat Ali Lucky will be present as the special guests, reports UNB.



Director of Dhaka Art Summit and President of Samdani Art Foundation Nadia Samdani MBE, Trustee of Dhaka Art Summit and Samdani Art Foundation Rajeeb Samdani, and Managing Director and CEO of Golden Harvest Agro Industries Limited Mohammad Saker Shamim will also join the opening ceremony among the special guests.



The nine-day-long summit will feature workshops, performance seminars and diverse exhibitions with the participation of renowned art critics and art collectors from home and abroad, with a vibrant panel of over 160 local and international artists. Topics like climate change and gender relations will be a key focus of this year's event.



A press conference was held at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy's National Art Gallery auditorium on Wednesday, where the Samdani Art Foundation's Nadia Samdani, MBE and Rajeeb Samdani briefed the media about the event details of the 6th edition.



“The theme of the 2023 Dhaka Art Summit is ‘Bonna’ (flood). In riverine Bangladesh, ‘Bonna (flood)’ is not just a name for disaster but a lot more, hence young girls are named ‘Bonna’ (flood). At this year’s DAS, ‘Bonna’ (flood) will be presented through the character of a young girl, in a different way: with questions that go against conventional binary thinking about necessity and non-necessity, recovery from disaster and reconstruction, kids and adults, women and men, and more. The participating artists' exhibitions will reveal the full significance of this connection,” Rajeeb Samndani told UNB.



Artists participating in the 6th edition of the Art Summit include – Sumaiya Vali, Antony Gromley, Asfika Rahman, Vinodbihari Mukherjee, Bhasha Chakraborty, Chitraprasad, Daniel Boyd, Damasus Hacha, Faisal Zaman, Ganesh Paini, Ghazaleh Avarzamani, Habik Chuhen, Habiba Nowroz, Jamal Ahmed, Jaydev Roja, Jani Rusika, Kabir Ahmed Masum Chishti, Kamruzzaman Swadhan, Lala Rukh, Lapdiang Saiyem, Marina Perez Simao, Nabil Ahmed, Nazmun Nahar Kaya, Paul Taburet, Rupali Gupta and Prasad Shetty, Purnima Akhtar, Rafiqun Nabi, Safiuddin Ahmed, Sahej Rahal, Tanya Goyal, Veronica Hapchenko, Yasmin Jahan Nupur. , Rizvi Hasan, Ganesh Pine and others.



Art Summit started its journey in 2012. A flagship venture by the Samdani Art Foundation, the Summit’s aim is to establish a profound relationship with Bangladeshi and South Asian arts to the world and to showcase the country's artists and artistic expertise in the international arena.



The 6th edition of Dhaka Art Summit will be open to the visitors at National Art Gallery from 10 am to 8 pm till February 11.

