Rice made fine by polishing in mills lacks nutrients





Rice made fine by polishing in automated rice mills leaves almost no nutrient in the staple. Such mindless act causes a rise in zinc, and causes other nutrient deficiencies in districts under Rangpur and Sylhet divisions.



Official data shows undernourished children and women with malnutrition are still much in higher number in those districts than the national average.



Latifur Mia, a farm labourer at Uttar Bhogdaburi in Domar, Nilphamari, has seven members in the family, including his 66-year-old mother. The man and his wife jointly earn a maximum of Tk 550 a day to feed the family.



"We need 4.0-kg rice daily for the family which costs a minimum of Tk 200 now. Potato and eggs are food items we could afford. Broiler chicken or cultured fish could we could have twice or thrice a month," he said. Milk, fruit and red meat are luxuries. Even rising cost of vegetable has made it unaffordable. Latifur's two sons below 10 were stunted and underweight.



Dr Md Rayhan Bary, Domar upazila health and family planning officer, said many children and women in Bhogdaburi and other unions are suffering from malnutrition.



He said rice, potato, farm eggs and pangas fish are the only food items they could somehow afford. He said white-colour rice, sold in the market, also lack nutrients, thereby leading to further malnutrition.



According to the district food office, Nilphamari has 20 out of 528 rice mills automated to produce fine rice which lacks essential food nutrients.



Automatic Rice Mills have the capacity to husk 0.15-million tonnes of rice in three months in milling season both in Boro or Aman time, said food directorate. They are equipped with modern facilities, from boiling to drying, husking to polishing to packaging.



Kamal Ali, a battery-run rickshaw-puller at Srimongol, Moulvibazar, has a four-member family. He is the only breadwinner with Tk 600 income daily on average.



He spends 30 per cent of his earnings on buying rice. They can hardly consume nutrition-enriched food. Nitai Roy at Debiganj of Panchagarh has three children, one of them mentally-charged, the rest are underweight.



Lack of buying capacity for nutritious food and consumption of polished rice from local auto mills are deteriorating their nutrition status further. Nitaai Roy said auto rice mills have also reduced the scope of work as day-labourers.



Semi-husking mills and their surrounding chatals earlier would provide jobs to many. Panchagarh now has 418 mills, nine are automated, which could produce 45 per cent of total rice. Out of 0.22-million tonnes of husked rice, auto mills prepare 0.1-million tonnes, the district food directorate sources said.



The same picture was available in Sunamganj and Gaibandha districts where many auto mills have mushroomed.



BBS Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS 2019) shows underweight kids under 2.0 are 25.7 per cent in Nilphamari, 29.1 in Gaibandha, 30.5 in Panchagarh, 27.8 in Moulvibazar and 29.8 in Sunamganj against the national average of 22.6 per cent.



It also showed child stunting rates in those districts are 2.0-16 percentage points higher than national average of 28.2 per cent. Panchagarh and Sunamganj have recorded 40.5 and 44.2 per cent stunting rates of children under age of two.



Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder recently warned against eating such polished rice saying consumption of polished rice makes people malnourished further in many districts.