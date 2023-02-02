Video
Home Business

Up to 21pc rebate at

Nagad-Rokomari online book fair

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

Nagad, a leading mobile money operator in Bangladesh, has come up with an instant cashback up to 21 percent for booklovers on payments through its gateway for their desired books bought from the two-month Nagad-Rokomari online book fair 2023 that began on February 1.  

Nagad has dangled this campaign, the largest online bookfair that will last until 31 March 2023, to assist book enthusiasts in buying books of their choice at exciting prices. Customers will be able to avail themselves of this cashback more than once, subject to fulfilling all relevant terms and conditions. They will enjoy this offer on discounted prices of books, says a press release.

Under this campaign, customers can enjoy instant cashback of up to Tk 75 on each transaction and a maximum of Tk 100 during the entire campaign only if they buy books from Rokomari website and make payments through Nagad gateway. The cashback offer, however, will not be valid if the payment is done via the Nagad app or USSD (*167#). Customers must have an active Nagad account to enjoy the offer.

Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief sales officer of Nagad, said, "The month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023 has begun from today. In the month of Language Movement, we have also started the two-month Nagad-Rokomari Online Book Fair 2023 to encourage our customers to read books."
"We believe it will be a great experience for booklover customers," he noted.

Chairman of OnnoRokom Group Mahmudul Hasan Sohag said, "Currently, rokomari.com has a collection of 2 lakh books with over 80,000 writers and more than 8,000 publishers associated with it. Booklovers can easily choose their favorite books on such a vast platform. The book delivery service from Rokomari is also available for customer convenience."


