Runner Automobiles, Uttara Motors sign business deal

Runner Automobiles PLC signed a distributorship agreement for the world-famous Bajaj RE Three-Wheeler with Uttara Motors Corporation Ltd on Wednesday, says a press release.Chairman of Runner Group Hafizur Rahman Khan, Managing Director and CEO Subir Chowdhury, Director (HR and Admin) Rudaba Tazin, CFO Shanat Dutta, Head of Sales (Three-Wheeler) Hasibur Rahman Subin were present at the signing ceremony for Runner Automobiles PLC.Uttara Motors Corporation was represented by Chairman Matiur Rahman, Executive Director Kazi Emdad Hossain, Director Naimur Rahman, Director of Finance and Administration Humayun Kabir Chowdhury. Worth mentioning that the first-ever three-wheeler manufacturing plant in Bangladesh will be on 11th February 2023, at Runner's Bhaluka factory.