

Southeast Bank opens month long entrepreneurship course

Entrepreneurship Development Training programme (2nd batch) was inaugurated in Bogura under the Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP) project implemented by Bangladesh Bank, organized by Southeast Bank Ltd recently, says a press release.



A month-long entrepreneurship development training programme under this scheme will play a vital role in creating business opportunities and financing for new entrepreneurs under CMSME sector.



A. F. M. Shahinul Islam, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, Bogura inaugurated the training program as Chief Guest. Dr. Khandaker Alamgir Hossain, Executive Director, Gram Unnayan Karma (GUK) was present as Special Guest.



Chief Project Coordinator (SEIP) and Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank, Md. Nazrul Islam was also present in the inaugural program along with high officials of Bangladesh Bank and Southeast Bank.



