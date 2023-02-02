Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pakistan inflation rises to 48-year high as IMF visits

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

KARACHI, Feb 1: Inflation has risen to a 48-year high in crisis-hit Pakistan, where the International

Monetary Fund is visiting for urgent talks, according to data released on Wednesday by the country's

statistics bureau.

Year-on-year inflation in January 2023 was recorded at 27.55 percent, the highest since May 1975, with

thousands of containers of imports held up at Karachi port.

Pakistan's economy is in dire straits, stricken by a balance of payments crisis while it attempts to

service high amounts of external debt.

The world's fifth-biggest population has less than $3.7 billion in the state bank -- enough to cover

just three weeks of imports.

On Tuesday, an IMF delegation arrived in Islamabad to revive negotiations over a stalled bailout

package with the government, which has so far held out from meeting the global lender's tough

conditions.

But in recent days, with the prospect of national bankruptcy looming and no friendly countries willing

to offer less painful bailouts, Islamabad has started to bow to           pressure.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan inflation rises to 48-year high as IMF visits
Modi woos Indian voters with infrastructure push and tax cuts
NATO chief stresses importance of Indo-Pacific partners amid security tensions
Long-range weapons for Ukraine will not deter Russia: Kremlin
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency, likely delaying polls
Myanmar junta hints may extend state of emergency
UN calls on Taliban to let women help give aid to desperate Afghans
Biden rejects F-16s for Ukraine as Russia claims advances


Latest News
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Three held with hemp in Uttara
Feds expect to collect $4.7B in insurance fraud penalties
Momen seeks Saudi investment in renewable energy sector
AL candidates win Chapainawabganj by-elections
Option for producing hydroelectric power is being examined: PM
Country's position on CPI index lowered intentionally: Hasan
Bangladesh Bank simplifies receiving remittance
Man killed in Chattogram road accident
People can no longer bear burden of increased power tariff: BNP
Most Read News
'Boat' in Bogura-6, 'Torch' in Bogura-4 by-polls win
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Flight operations at HSIA to remain close for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
By-polls to six vacant seats underway
Supporters of 2 candidates scuffle at C'nawabganj centre
Hajj cost under govt management fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh
Temperature may drop again, winter cold to stay 4-5 days
Overcoming economic downturn in Bangladesh
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Bangladesh facing internal security threats in fallout of Rohingya crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft