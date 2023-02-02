Modi woos Indian voters with infrastructure push and tax cuts

NEW DELHI, Feb 1: India's government announced a huge infrastructure programme, increased welfare



spending and tax cuts Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to boost the economy and voters'



incomes ahead of elections next year.



It will spend around $122 billion in the next financial year -- an unprecedented 33 percent increase



-- on ambitious road, port and railway projects, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her



budget announcement.



The investments could create millions of jobs and boost Asia's third-largest economy.



Welfare spending will rise, including on providing all households with piped water and health



insurance for the poor, and the finance minister extended a scheme distributing free food grains to



about 800 million struggling Indians.



Modi looks set to seek a third term as premier in a general election due before May 2024.

The loudest cheers in Sitharaman's near 90-minute speech to parliament came when she announced around



$4.2 billion of direct tax incentives for the middle classes -- some of the most vocal supporters of



Modi and his ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party. AFP





