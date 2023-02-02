Video
Modi woos Indian voters with infrastructure push and tax cuts

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

NEW DELHI, Feb 1: India's government announced a huge infrastructure programme, increased welfare

spending and tax cuts Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to boost the economy and voters'

incomes ahead of elections next year.

It will spend around $122 billion in the next financial year -- an unprecedented 33 percent increase

-- on ambitious road, port and railway projects, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her

budget announcement.

The investments could create millions of jobs and boost Asia's third-largest economy.

Welfare spending will rise, including on providing all households with piped water and health

insurance for the poor, and the finance minister extended a scheme distributing free food grains to

about 800 million struggling Indians.

Modi looks set to seek a third term as premier in a general election due before May 2024.
The loudest cheers in Sitharaman's near 90-minute speech to parliament came when she announced around

$4.2 billion of direct tax incentives for the middle classes -- some of the most vocal supporters of

Modi and his ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party.    AFP


