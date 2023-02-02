NATO chief stresses importance of Indo-Pacific partners amid security tensions

TOKYO, Feb 1: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday stressed the importance of NATO's



working closely with partners in the Indo-Pacific, saying Europe could not ignore what happens in East



Asia because the global security is interconnected.



"Working with partners around the world, especially in the Indo-Pacific, is part of the answer to a



more dangerous and unpredictable world," Stoltenberg said at an event hosted by Keio University.

"The war in Ukraine demonstrates how security is interconnected. It demonstrates that what happens in



Europe has a consequence for East Asia, and what happens in East Asia matters to Europe," he said,



adding that "the idea China doesn't matter for NATO doesn't work."



Stoltenberg made the comments as part of a visit to Japan, during which he pledged to strengthen ties



with Tokyo to navigate an increasingly tense security environment triggered by Russia's invasion of



Ukraine and its growing military cooperation with China. RETUERS



