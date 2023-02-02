Long-range weapons for Ukraine will not deter Russia: Kremlin

Moscow says Washington 'destroyed' arms control pacts

MOSCOW, Feb 1: The Kremlin said Wednesday that any deliveries of long-range weapons to Ukraine by



Western countries would not change Russia's military objectives in Ukraine or change fighting on the



battlefield.



Kyiv has begun asking its military backers for modern fighter jets and missiles with greater range to



strike targets deeper inside Russian-controlled territory.



"This is a direct course to whipping up tension and to escalating the level (of fighting). It would



require greater efforts from us. But again, it won't change the course of events," Kremlin spokesman



Dmitry Peskov told journalists. Peskov was responding to journalists citing unconfirmed reports that



Washington is planning to give Ukraine missiles with a range of up to 150 kilometres (93 miles).



Ukraine's allies have so far declined to supply the weapons over concerns they they could be used to



strike targets inside Russia, further escalating the conflict.



Peskov also told reporters Wednesday that the Kremlin was not considering any new plans for talks



between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.



Biden said Tuesday that he will be discussing Ukraine's latest requests for advanced weaponry with



President Volodymyr Zelensky.



Ukraine's calls for jets and long-range missiles come after Western countries decided last week to



give Kyiv's forces heavy tanks, after long deliberations.



Meanwhile, The Kremlin accused Washington on Wednesday of "destroying" weapons control agreements,



after the US said Russia was not complying with their last remaining arms pact, the New START treaty.

Tensions between the countries were already at breaking point before Russia sent troops to Ukraine



last February, but have plummeted further since. AFP



