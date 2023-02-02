Video
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency, likely delaying polls

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

YANGON, Feb 1: Myanmar's junta was granted a six-month extension to a state of emergency, state media

reported Wednesday, likely delaying elections the military had pledged to hold by August.

The country has been in turmoil since the army's power grab in 2021, and a subsequent crackdown on

dissent has sparked fighting across swathes of the nation while tanking the economy.

On the second anniversary of the putsch, state media reported that the National Defence and Security

Council had agreed to junta chief Min Aung Hlaing's request to prolong the state of emergency declared

when the generals toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's government.

The "state of emergency will be extended for another six months starting from February 1", Acting

President Myint Swe was quoted as saying.

"Sovereign power of the state has been transferred to commander in chief again."

The announcement came as streets emptied and shops closed across Myanmar in protest on the anniversary

and Western powers launched a fresh broadside of sanctions against the generals.

Streets in the commercial hub Yangon were largely deserted from late morning, AFP correspondents said,

after activists called for people across the country to close businesses and stay indoors.

Roads leading to the famous Shwedagon pagoda -- a Buddhist shrine that dominates Yangon's skyline and

is usually thronged by worshippers -- were largely deserted.

Most buses on roads elsewhere in the city were empty and there was a heavy security presence.

It was similarly quiet in the second city of Mandalay, a resident told AFP.

"There are a few people walking here and there in neighbourhoods but almost no activity on the main

roads," the resident said, requesting anonymity.

Local media images also showed empty streets in the eastern city of Mawlamyine.

Around 200 supporters of the military marched through Yangon's historic downtown in the early

afternoon, escorted part of the way by soldiers, correspondents said.

The US embassy in the city warned of "increased anti-regime activity and violence" in the days around

the anniversary.

Around 400 protesters gathered outside Myanmar's embassy in Bangkok, some chanting slogans against the

military and holding portraits of Suu Kyi.

The military justified its February 1, 2021, power grab with unsubstantiated claims of widespread

fraud in elections that democracy figurehead Suu Kyi's party won in a landslide.

The state of emergency was due to expire at the end of January and the military had been widely

expected to announce on Wednesday that it would prepare for the polls.

But on Tuesday the junta-stacked National Defence and Security Council met to discuss the state of the

nation and concluded it "has not returned to normalcy yet".

Junta opponents, including anti-coup "People's Defence Forces" and a shadow government dominated by

lawmakers from Suu Kyi's party, had tried to seize "state power by means of unrest and violence", the

military's information team said in a statement.

The United States, Canada and Britain announced a new round of sanctions on the anniversary, targeting

members of the junta and junta-backed entities.

Myanmar's former colonial ruler Britain targeted, among others, companies supplying aviation fuel to

the military and enabling its "barbaric air raiding campaign in an attempt to maintain power".    AFP



