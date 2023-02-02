Video
Premier League January spending spree sends records tumbling

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

LONDON, FEB 1: Premier League clubs spent a record £815 million ($1 billion) in a frantic January

transfer window -- nearly double the previous highest figure, according to sports finance experts

Deloitte.

Deals came thick and fast in the final hours of the window on Tuesday, with big-spending Chelsea

setting a new British record in signing Argentina's World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for

121 million euros ($132 million, £106.8 million).

The gross spend was 90 percent higher than the previous record (£430 million in 2018) and almost

triple the previous January window.

Clubs from the English top flight also set a record for net transfer expenditure during a January

window of £720 million.

Combined with the record £1.9 billion spend during the summer transfer window, Premier League clubs

have splurged £2.8 billion during the 2022/23 season, a new all-time high.

Deadline-day expenditure by Premier League clubs of £275 million is also a new record for January,

obliterating the previous mark.

Five of the top six revenue-generating clubs accounted for more than half of the total gross spend,

with Chelsea responsible for more than a third of the total league expenditure.

The Premier League's huge spending is backed by record revenues for broadcasting rights for the 2022-

2025 cycle.

For the first time international TV rights sales outstripped the figure for the UK domestic market,

taking the total to more than £10 billion over three years.    AFP


