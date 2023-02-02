Premier League January spending spree sends records tumbling

LONDON, FEB 1: Premier League clubs spent a record £815 million ($1 billion) in a frantic January



transfer window -- nearly double the previous highest figure, according to sports finance experts



Deloitte.



Deals came thick and fast in the final hours of the window on Tuesday, with big-spending Chelsea



setting a new British record in signing Argentina's World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for



121 million euros ($132 million, £106.8 million).



The gross spend was 90 percent higher than the previous record (£430 million in 2018) and almost



triple the previous January window.



Clubs from the English top flight also set a record for net transfer expenditure during a January



window of £720 million.



Combined with the record £1.9 billion spend during the summer transfer window, Premier League clubs



have splurged £2.8 billion during the 2022/23 season, a new all-time high.



Deadline-day expenditure by Premier League clubs of £275 million is also a new record for January,



obliterating the previous mark.



Five of the top six revenue-generating clubs accounted for more than half of the total gross spend,



with Chelsea responsible for more than a third of the total league expenditure.



The Premier League's huge spending is backed by record revenues for broadcasting rights for the 2022-



2025 cycle.



For the first time international TV rights sales outstripped the figure for the UK domestic market,



taking the total to more than £10 billion over three years. AFP



