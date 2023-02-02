Video
Man Utd sign Sabitzer on loan after Eriksen injury

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

LONDON, FEB 1: Manchester United announced they had signed Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on

loan in the early hours of Wednesday.

United were forced into deadline-day action on Tuesday following an ankle injury to Christian Eriksen,

which is set to rule the Denmark midfielder out until early May.

Manager Erik ten Hag completed the loan signing of Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst earlier in the

January transfer window.

Sabitzer, 28, who was previously club captain of RB Leipzig, has won 68 caps for Austria. "Sometimes

in life you have to make quick and important decisions," said Sabitzer, who will be at Old Trafford

for the rest of the season.

"From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player

-- I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season.    AFP


