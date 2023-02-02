Nepal, India women's soccer team now in city

Women's soccer teams of Nepal and India arrived in the city on Wednesday to take part in the SAFF U-20



Women's Championship scheduled to begin from Friday (Feb 3) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Shepoy Mohammad



Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.



Earlier, Bhutan as the first team, arrived in Dhaka to take part in the four-nation regional



tournament, said a Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) press release.



Nepal will start their tournament campaign taking on host Bangladesh while defending champions India



face Bhutan in the other match of opening day's fixture, organised by the South Asian Football



Federation (SAFF) under the supervision of BFF.



The tournament will be held during February 3-9 on a league basis.



After the league basis matches, the two top teams will play the final on February 9 at 6 pm at the



same venue. BSS



