Bangladesh beat Panama in 2nd round

Bangladesh team beat Panama by 3-1 game point in the second round match of first FIDE Chess Olympiad



for People with Disabilities which is being held in Belgrade, Serbia.



The second round matches were held on Tuesday last night Bangladesh time with Syed Ejaz Hossain



(rating-1952), Bappy Sarkar (Rating-1778) and Md. Ali Newaz Sarkar (Rating-1809) of Bangladesh won



against Osorio Jesus Camilo (Rating-1859), Munoz Alba Cristal (Rating-1000) and Singares Mario Oscar



(rating-1425) of Panama respectively.



Besides, Md. Khorshed Alam (rating-2065) of Bangladesh lost to Jimenez Moron, Elias (1967) of Panama.



BSS