Sheikh Kamal Inter-School and Madrasah Athletics competition begins in Rangamati

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Sheikh Kamal Inter-School and Madrasah Athletics competition began on Wednesday at Ching Hla Mong

Chowdhury Mari Stadium.

Mohammad Miznur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Rangamati district, formally inaugurated the

competition as the chief guest.

Police Super of Rangamati District Meer Abu Touhid, Additional Deputy Commissioner (general) Md.

Saiful Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Abdullah Al Mamun, Additional Police Super Md.

Zajidul Islam, Vice President of District Sports Association Advocate Abdullah Al Mamun and its

General Secretary Md. Shofiul Islam were present, among others, in the inaugural ceremony.
Nearly 400 athletes of 10 upazilas of the district
are participating in the 20 event of the
competition, organised by Bangladesh Athletics Federation (BAF).     BSS


« PreviousNext »

