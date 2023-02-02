Video
Home Sports

Irfan, Naib replace Amir, Imad in Sylhet Strikers

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Sylhet Strikers included Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan and Afghanistan allrounder Gulbadin Naib

as the replacement of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim.

Amir and Imad, also two Pakistani recruits left Sylhet team in a bid to join the Pakistan Super League

(PSL), a T20 tournament endorsed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Sylhet in a statement informed that Gulbadin Naib was picked up from the Players Draft while Irfan was

signed directly in the midst of the tournament.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza led Sylhet are on the top of the point table right at this moment with 16 points

from 10 matches. They are the only team so far to confirm the last four spot. Sylhet will take on

Rangpur Riders in their next match on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.     BSS


