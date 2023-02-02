Video
Woman booters to play against Cambodia in March

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh women's national football team is set to play two friendly matches against Cambodia on 15

and 17 March in Dhaka as part of the preparation for the Olympics qualifiers.

With these matches, the women will have a chance to play any international match after almost six

months. The last international match they played was against Nepal in the final of SAFF Women's

Champion 2022 at Kathmandu in Nepal.

Bangladesh women clinched the much-awaited trophy of the SAFF Women's Championship by outplaying the

Nepalese by 3-1 in the final on 19 September last year. A wait for 12 years finally came to an end as

the women in red and green outfits lifted the unconquerable champions trophy in Nepal on the day.
The Olympic qualifiers are scheduled to be played in coming April this year. So, the Bangladesh

officials planned these two friendly matches. Both the matches will be held at Shaheed Bir Shrestha

Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.

In the meantime, Bangladesh was invited to play in a four-nation football tournament in Singapore. But

the officials rethought that proposal and decided not to play the event at this moment.



