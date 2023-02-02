

Mashrafe, Shakib, Tamim said Hathuru’s arrival 'very good', claims Papon



Lankan player as the Head Coach for national male cricket team for the next two years. The Bangladesh



Cricket Board President Nazmul Hasan Papon clarifies different aspects behind Hathurusingha's



reappointment.



"We've picked him for many reasons," Papon told journalists on Wednesday (on February 1). "His



previous working experiences with us is one of those".



"Another reason is, if we want to get high or mid-level coaches, none of them will work with us



continuously. They might prefer to work 100 or 200 days," he rationalized the decision..

"Furthermore, the coaches work in franchise leagues and they want leave during those leagues. We may



grant his leave during that period but what will happen if we have games for the national teams?



Hathurusingha has no such problems," added Papon.



During his earlier stint with the BCB, Hathurusingha had a strong rule in team selection process and



he wants two-tier selection process once again to have control over team selection procedures. BCB



Head didn't ignore the claim he rather tried to justify the procedure. He said, "The board will decide



about selector panel. Generally, team selection process completed in two phases. One is the primary



selection and the other is the final selection. Coach and Captain pick the final team".



Despite massive success under Hathurusingha, his relationship and communication methods with players



became critical during his earlier tenure. So, player's opinion, who at the end of the day will deal



with Hathurusingha, is very important. Papon, also a lawmaker, claimed that he got affirmation from



three senior players Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan.



In this regard he further said, "I had a discussion with Mashrafe about him, though it was a long time



ago. Talked to Tamim and perhaps with Shakib too. All three of them told that it'll be very good if he



comes".



The BCB had a plan to appoint separate coach for T20i format and were ready appoint Indian maestro



Sridharan Sriram, who was in the Bangladesh team as technical advisor during last T20 World Cup. But



Hathurusingha wants to guide all three formats and hence, the BCB had to come out of their two-coach



formula. They are now looking for assistant coach instead of more than one head coach.



"We are looking for assistant coach since it's not possible on anybody's part to remain available



during all the programmes. If anyone may not available during a series, another can go. We talked with



many on the issue but I don't want to disclose the names," Papon explained.



Hathurusingha will start functioning with the Tigers from the forthcoming home series against England



and Ireland in February-March this year.



