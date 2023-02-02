Video
Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:23 AM
Mashrafe, Shakib, Tamim said Hathuru’s arrival 'very good', claims Papon

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh cricket once again entered in Chandika Hathurusingha regime as the BCB appointed the former

Lankan player as the Head Coach for national male cricket team for the next two years. The Bangladesh

Cricket Board President Nazmul Hasan Papon clarifies different aspects behind Hathurusingha's

reappointment.

"We've picked him for many reasons," Papon told journalists on Wednesday (on February 1). "His

previous working experiences with us is one of those".

"Another reason is, if we want to get high or mid-level coaches, none of them will work with us

continuously. They might prefer to work 100 or 200 days," he rationalized the decision..
"Furthermore, the coaches work in franchise leagues and they want leave during those leagues. We may

grant his leave during that period but what will happen if we have games for the national teams?

Hathurusingha has no such problems," added Papon.

During his earlier stint with the BCB, Hathurusingha had a strong rule in team selection process and

he wants two-tier selection process once again to have control over team selection procedures. BCB

Head didn't ignore the claim he rather tried to justify the procedure. He said, "The board will decide

about selector panel. Generally, team selection process completed in two phases. One is the primary

selection and the other is the final selection. Coach and Captain pick the final team".

Despite massive success under Hathurusingha, his relationship and communication methods with players

became critical during his earlier tenure. So, player's opinion, who at the end of the day will deal

with Hathurusingha, is very important. Papon, also a lawmaker, claimed that he got affirmation from

three senior players Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan.

In this regard he further said, "I had a discussion with Mashrafe about him, though it was a long time

ago. Talked to Tamim and perhaps with Shakib too. All three of them told that it'll be very good if he

comes".

The BCB had a plan to appoint separate coach for T20i format and were ready appoint Indian maestro

Sridharan Sriram, who was in the Bangladesh team as technical advisor during last T20 World Cup. But

Hathurusingha wants to guide all three formats and hence, the BCB had to come out of their two-coach

formula. They are now looking for assistant coach instead of more than one head coach.

"We are looking for assistant coach since it's not possible on anybody's part to remain available

during all the programmes. If anyone may not available during a series, another can go. We talked with

many on the issue but I don't want to disclose the names," Papon explained.

Hathurusingha will start functioning with the Tigers from the forthcoming home series against England

and Ireland in February-March this year.


