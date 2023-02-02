Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Comilla hopes to get fit Liton in next game

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Comilla hopes to get fit Liton in next game

Comilla hopes to get fit Liton in next game

Opener Liton Das is expected to play the next match of Comilla Victorians after his injury was not

deemed serious enough.

SM Zahidul Islam, the team physio of the Comilla said that no fracture was found after the opener

underwent a scan on his wrist and hand in which he got hit by pacer Shafiqul Islam during his side's

match against Khulna Tigers.

"Liton Das got direct hit at his non-protected part of the gloves on Tuesday and subsequently left the

field due to enormous pain. We have physically examined him and also he underwent a scan on his wrist

and hand," Zahidul Islam said.

"Fortunately there was no bone contusion or fracture at his 5th Metacarpal or wrist area. He is given

conservative treatment. We hope to get him back at our next match."

Before leaving the field due to injury, Liton made 4 off 2 but his absence didn't make any adverse

impact as Comilla secured a stunning seven-wicket win over Khulna, chasing a mammoth target to retain

their third spot.

Johnson Charles hit a marauding 56 ball-107 not out as Comilla chased down Khulna's 210-2

effortlessly, making 213-3. This was the highest successful chase by any team in BPL history.
Khulna however was the holder of previous highest successful chase, making 207-2, in reply of Dhaka

Platoon's 205 in 2020 BPL.

Comilla will take on Chattogram Challengers in their next match on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla

National Cricket Stadium.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier League January spending spree sends records tumbling
Chelsea pay record fee for Fernandez
Man Utd sign Sabitzer on loan after Eriksen injury
Newcastle's rise fuelled by 'obsessive' Howe and Saudi cash
Nepal, India women's soccer team now in city
Nepal overturns suspension of rape-accused cricketer
Bangladesh beat Panama in 2nd round
Sam Curran fined for 'excessive celebration' of Bavuma dismissal


Latest News
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Three held with hemp in Uttara
Feds expect to collect $4.7B in insurance fraud penalties
Momen seeks Saudi investment in renewable energy sector
AL candidates win Chapainawabganj by-elections
Option for producing hydroelectric power is being examined: PM
Country's position on CPI index lowered intentionally: Hasan
Bangladesh Bank simplifies receiving remittance
Man killed in Chattogram road accident
People can no longer bear burden of increased power tariff: BNP
Most Read News
'Boat' in Bogura-6, 'Torch' in Bogura-4 by-polls win
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Flight operations at HSIA to remain close for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
By-polls to six vacant seats underway
Supporters of 2 candidates scuffle at C'nawabganj centre
Hajj cost under govt management fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh
Temperature may drop again, winter cold to stay 4-5 days
Overcoming economic downturn in Bangladesh
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Bangladesh facing internal security threats in fallout of Rohingya crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft