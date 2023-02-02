

Comilla hopes to get fit Liton in next game



deemed serious enough.



SM Zahidul Islam, the team physio of the Comilla said that no fracture was found after the opener



underwent a scan on his wrist and hand in which he got hit by pacer Shafiqul Islam during his side's



match against Khulna Tigers.



"Liton Das got direct hit at his non-protected part of the gloves on Tuesday and subsequently left the



field due to enormous pain. We have physically examined him and also he underwent a scan on his wrist



and hand," Zahidul Islam said.



"Fortunately there was no bone contusion or fracture at his 5th Metacarpal or wrist area. He is given



conservative treatment. We hope to get him back at our next match."



Before leaving the field due to injury, Liton made 4 off 2 but his absence didn't make any adverse



impact as Comilla secured a stunning seven-wicket win over Khulna, chasing a mammoth target to retain



their third spot.



Johnson Charles hit a marauding 56 ball-107 not out as Comilla chased down Khulna's 210-2



effortlessly, making 213-3. This was the highest successful chase by any team in BPL history.

Khulna however was the holder of previous highest successful chase, making 207-2, in reply of Dhaka



Platoon's 205 in 2020 BPL.



Comilla will take on Chattogram Challengers in their next match on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla



National Cricket Stadium. �BSS



