Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:23 AM
Editorial

Gun violence spree in US

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023
Ali Akbar Rouf

 


Amid an unrelenting surge of gun massacres, many have wondered why the United States- the worlds

leading country in mass shootings over the last century, is more prone to mass shootings than any

other country. Gun violence, though, is prevalent in many parts of the world, for instance in most

parts of Latin America. But in America, no form of violence is seen as more uniquely American than

public mass shootings by lone-wolf gunmen. According to Gun Violence Archive, 39 mass shootings have

already taken place across the country in just the first three weeks of 2023. Last year the country

witnessed around 647 cases of mass shooting with the consequence of more than 44,000 death tolls due

to gun violence overall.

Like its political establishment, American public discourse has long firmly been divided over what

causes this endemic. The critics of this national sickness focus their fire on the second amendment of

the American constitution and the nefarious political influence of the National Rifles Association

(NRF). But here comes down to the question: will a mere constitutional amendment and the

neutralization of special interest groups like the NRF lead to the solution to the endemic prevalence

of lone-wolf mass shootings? The answer is: not likely, as the problem is deeply rooted in Americas

culture itself: the culture of rugged individualism built on its deep-seated historical myth.

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, rugged individualism is defined as the

combination of individualism and anti-statism a prominent feature of American culture with deep

roots in the countrys history of frontier settlement. While individualism, as noted, may be

conducive to innovation and resource mobilization, it can also undermine collective action, with

potentially adverse social consequences. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was seen

how Americas rugged individualistic mindset fomented by its frontier culture hampered the state

responses to the pandemic, with many Americans having defied mandatory mask-wearing and vaccination

programs.

Likewise, the gun is a great emblem and lethal offspring of American individualism. The nation has

long valorised masculine heroes violent frontiersmen or Hollywoodised American Archetype White

Loners who impose their will on the communitys enemies with violence. Added to that deep-seated

historical ideal and cultural sickness are the deteriorating trend in kinship traditions and ever-

declining rational mobility- a condition that helps establish bonds of support beyond immediate

families on the basis of socially engaging emotions such as empathy warmth, trust, affection, etc.

Self-serving politicians and gun advocates often ridiculously propose giving more arms into the hands

of the good guys to thwart the bad guys with guns. The Americans dire wishes for gun possession,

however, stem less from their sense of personal or communal security rather more from an egocentric

individualistic cultural reasoning that lacks the prioritization of collective communal safety. The

unshakeable emotional and individualistic values Americans attach to guns frequently override concerns

about the nation's collective health and safety.  
        
The exercise of unfettered individualism is also seen in many parts of the western world, like in

Europe; but nowhere in the world is this so infested by historical myth and pathological strains as in

America- what the prominent criminologist Adam Lankford called the uniquely American quality. And

where the United States is stunningly divergent from the rest of the world is the confluence of

individualistic culture and the easiest access to guns. In no other part of the world gun access and

rugged individualistic culture interact in the same way.

Although many European countries share the same cultural forces that produce aggrieved social

outcasts, those countries erect formidable hurdles on the way of purchasing guns legally that are

quite unheard of in the United States: longer waiting periods, higher insurance costs, full-blown

psychiatric evaluations, gun safety courses, etc. Resultantly, the country has more weapons than

people: one in three adults possesses at least one firearm, and almost one in two adults resides in a

home with a firearm.

But the prevalence of guns alone does not account for U.S. exceptionalism in mass shootings. For

example, like the United States, much of Latin America is saturated with firearms but, despite high

rates of gun violence, mass shootings there by a lone wolf gunman are exceedingly rare. And experts

pointed to the cultural difference as a powerful factor playing out in creating a huge disparity in

the number of mass shooting cases between the two regions.      

In America, ever-increasing personal and economic struggles combined with the inherent state

structural tension and identity crisis continue to produce aggrieved social outcasts. On top of this,

the ever-exacerbating political climate plagued by partisan divide, racial toxicity, and xenophobic

bigotry has also been influencing socially and politically aggrieved outcasts, due to the absence of

alternative social redressing mechanisms, to seek recourse by resorting to mass violence. Here, rugged

individualism works in creating the very roots of virile fantasy to violence, a toxic political milieu

in fuelling grievances, and finally easy access to guns in triggering off those grievances in the form

of mass shooting.      

-    Ali Akbar Rouf, Researcher and columnist

