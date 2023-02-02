|
Dealing global crises through fraternity
When we think about fraternity it shows us two yardsticks; the first is the inclusion of a strong
feeling of spiritual and psychological unity and the second is the purpose of common goals and
aspirations among the people to share their efforts, friendship and knowledge. It can be considered a
magical tool to unite people with peace, justice and equality on the contemporary changes of the world
such as economic fragility, rampant poverty, pervasive inequalities, terrorism etc. Peace and justice
which is prerequisite to promote fraternity assuring with dignity, unity and integrity of the nation.
But, it is more important than peace and justice; because without a sense of fraternity in society, we
may not enjoy the test of freedom. Moreover, the goal of the universal fraternity is � people of all
levels (upper to lower) of society will get respect by ensuring human rights and fundamental freedoms
for all regardless of race, sex, language or religion. If we try to promote the heavenly sides of
fraternity among the people- certainly it will be an enviously progressive and emulative story for the
entire world - a happy, healthy, prosperous and peaceful society.
However, this is necessary to know the significance of the human fraternity- how it can keep a unique
contribution to beautifying the social system. Firstly, it teaches us respect for individuals,
promises to end violence, promotion and practices of non-violence through education, dialogue and
cooperation along with human rights and fundamental freedoms. Secondly, it indicates respect and
promotion of the right of everyone to freedom of expression, opinion and information etc. Thirdly, it
adheres to the principles of freedom, justice, democracy, tolerance, solidarity, cooperation,
pluralism, cultural diversity, dialogue and understanding at all levels of society and among nations;
and is fostered by an enabling national and international environment conducive to peace. It
encompasses all human qualities such as human dignity, justice, peace, equality and so on.
Undoubtedly, fraternity contains immeasurable importance to eradicate increasing global poverty,
inequality and injustice.
But regrettably, the human fraternity is being destroyed for several reasons such as poverty, conflict
and suffering of so many in different parts of the world as a consequence of the arms race, social
injustice, corruption, inequality, moral decline, terrorism, discrimination, extremism and many other
causes. Besides, it is also torn apart by policies of extremism and division, by systems of
unrestrained profit, or by hateful ideological tendencies that manipulate the actions and the future
of men and women; the culture of intolerance and danger of living together in peace.
If we want to know the recent imbalance throughout the globe; it exposes some information that is very
endangering and alarming for our civilization. As we observe the contemporary scenario; it shows us
that more than 700 million people, or 10 percent of the world population, still live in extreme
poverty today, struggling to fulfil the most basic needs like health, education, and access to water
and sanitation. About 2 billion people live in countries experiencing situations of fragility and
armed violence, and another 200 million people are affected by the slow or sudden onset of disasters.
According to the UN Refugee Agency- UNHCR reports that At least 89.3 million people around the world
have been forced to flee their homes. Among them are nearly 27.1 million refugees, around half of whom
are under the age of 18. Approximately, 28.5 million primary school-aged people who are out of school
live in conflict-affected areas.
Moreover, COVID- 19 also makes the planet more critical to keep resilience, peace and prosperity. The
pandemic also raises an unprecedented situation of uneven civilization. Apparently, it is a health
crisis but it has also affected all aspects of life as well as disrupted social, economic and all
surroundings of life. In fact, it can be defined as the greatest crisis of our time that we have faced
since World War Two. COVID-19 has so far infected 753.48 million people and 6.81 million tragic
deaths. During the crises of the pandemic, it is our first and foremost duty to unite with the
fraternity to overcome all types of critical situations by making cooperation and coordination to
rebuild and resilience the world again. On the other hand, the Russia and Ukraine war added to the new
crises of the globe; it made 8 million people displaced, the necessary commodities increased by leaps
and the social and economic situation is being unstable.
Indeed, this is high time we should rethink human fraternity during pandemics and war and devastation
to bring expected changes that transform our planet with an inclusive, sustainable and ethical basis.
However, education about peace and justice can be an indispensable tool to promote human fraternity
with many purposes including humanity, work skills, ethics, ethnicity, religion, politics, charity,
chivalry, other standards of personal conduct as service, performing arts, family command of
territory, and so on.
Furthermore, the human fraternity gives us several teachings- firstly, it promotes tolerance and
justice which indicates the end of wars, environmental decay and moral and cultural decline and
implements human rights. Secondly, it protects family and life indicate condemns all those practices
which are threatening to life such as genocide, acts of terrorism, forced displacement, human organ
trafficking, abortion and euthanasia. Thirdly, it encourages eradicating all types of injustice,
downtrodden and discrimination. Fourthly, assuring freedom to every person- each individual enjoys the
freedom of belief, thought, expression and action. Certainly, it pledged mutual support, and while
there have been fraternal orders for the well-off there have also been many fraternities for those in
the lower ranks of society, especially for national or religious minorities.
Under consideration of the circumstances, it can be said that fraternity is the prerequisite to
keeping peace and solidarity during crises, which requires a global response based on unity,
solidarity and renewed multilateral cooperation and coordination. Furthermore, we must acknowledge
that tolerance, pluralistic tradition, mutual respect and the diversity of religions and beliefs
promote human fraternity as well as encourage activities aimed at promoting interreligious and
intercultural dialogue to enhance peace and social stability, respect for diversity and mutual
respect and to create, at the global level, and also at the regional, national and local levels, an
environment conducive to peace and mutual understanding.
- Md Atikur Rahman, Researcher and columnist
