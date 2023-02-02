Video
Thursday, 2 February, 2023
Dealing global crises through fraternity

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Md Atikur Rahman

Dealing global crises through fraternity

Dealing global crises through fraternity

When we think about fraternity it shows us two yardsticks; the first is the inclusion of a strong

feeling of spiritual and psychological unity and the second is the purpose of common goals and

aspirations among the people to share their efforts, friendship and knowledge. It can be considered a

magical tool to unite people with peace, justice and equality on the contemporary changes of the world

such as economic fragility, rampant poverty, pervasive inequalities, terrorism etc. Peace and justice

which is prerequisite to promote fraternity assuring with dignity, unity and integrity of the nation.

But, it is more important than peace and justice; because without a sense of fraternity in society, we

may not enjoy the test of freedom. Moreover, the goal of the universal fraternity is � people of all

levels (upper to lower) of society will get respect by ensuring human rights and fundamental freedoms

for all regardless of race, sex, language or religion. If we try to promote the heavenly sides of

fraternity among the people- certainly it will be an enviously progressive and emulative story for the

entire world - a happy, healthy, prosperous and peaceful society.   

However, this is necessary to know the significance of the human fraternity- how it can keep a unique

contribution to beautifying the social system. Firstly, it teaches us respect for individuals,

promises to end violence, promotion and practices of non-violence through education, dialogue and

cooperation along with human rights and fundamental freedoms. Secondly, it indicates respect and

promotion of the right of everyone to freedom of expression, opinion and information etc. Thirdly, it

adheres to the principles of freedom, justice, democracy, tolerance, solidarity, cooperation,

pluralism, cultural diversity, dialogue and understanding at all levels of society and among nations;

and is fostered by an enabling national and international environment conducive to peace. It

encompasses all human qualities such as human dignity, justice, peace, equality and so on.

Undoubtedly, fraternity contains immeasurable importance to eradicate increasing global poverty,

inequality and injustice.  

But regrettably, the human fraternity is being destroyed for several reasons such as poverty, conflict

and suffering of so many in different parts of the world as a consequence of the arms race, social

injustice, corruption, inequality, moral decline, terrorism, discrimination, extremism and many other

causes. Besides, it is also torn apart by policies of extremism and division, by systems of

unrestrained profit, or by hateful ideological tendencies that manipulate the actions and the future

of men and women; the culture of intolerance and danger of living together in peace.

If we want to know the recent imbalance throughout the globe; it exposes some information that is very

endangering and alarming for our civilization. As we observe the contemporary scenario; it shows us

that more than 700 million people, or 10 percent of the world population, still live in extreme

poverty today, struggling to fulfil the most basic needs like health, education, and access to water

and sanitation. About 2 billion people live in countries experiencing situations of fragility and

armed violence, and another 200 million people are affected by the slow or sudden onset of disasters.

According to the UN Refugee Agency- UNHCR reports that At least 89.3 million people around the world

have been forced to flee their homes. Among them are nearly 27.1 million refugees, around half of whom

are under the age of 18.  Approximately, 28.5 million primary school-aged people who are out of school

live in conflict-affected areas.

Moreover, COVID- 19 also makes the planet more critical to keep resilience, peace and prosperity. The

pandemic also raises an unprecedented situation of uneven civilization. Apparently, it is a health

crisis but it has also affected all aspects of life as well as disrupted social, economic and all

surroundings of life. In fact, it can be defined as the greatest crisis of our time that we have faced

since World War Two. COVID-19 has so far infected 753.48 million people and 6.81 million tragic

deaths. During the crises of the pandemic, it is our first and foremost duty to unite with the

fraternity to overcome all types of critical situations by making cooperation and coordination to

rebuild and resilience the world again. On the other hand, the Russia and Ukraine war added to the new

crises of the globe; it made 8 million people displaced, the necessary commodities increased by leaps

and the social and economic situation is being unstable.  

Indeed, this is high time we should rethink human fraternity during pandemics and war and devastation

to bring expected changes that transform our planet with an inclusive, sustainable and ethical basis.

However, education about peace and justice can be an indispensable tool to promote human fraternity

with many purposes including humanity, work skills, ethics, ethnicity, religion, politics, charity,

chivalry, other standards of personal conduct as service, performing arts, family command of

territory, and so on.

Furthermore, the human fraternity gives us several teachings- firstly, it promotes tolerance and

justice which indicates the end of wars, environmental decay and moral and cultural decline and

implements human rights. Secondly, it protects family and life indicate condemns all those practices

which are threatening to life such as genocide, acts of terrorism, forced displacement, human organ

trafficking, abortion and euthanasia. Thirdly, it encourages eradicating all types of injustice,

downtrodden and discrimination. Fourthly, assuring freedom to every person- each individual enjoys the

freedom of belief, thought, expression and action. Certainly, it pledged mutual support, and while

there have been fraternal orders for the well-off there have also been many fraternities for those in

the lower ranks of society, especially for national or religious minorities.

Under consideration of the circumstances, it can be said that fraternity is the prerequisite to

keeping peace and solidarity during crises, which requires a global response based on unity,

solidarity and renewed multilateral cooperation and coordination. Furthermore, we must acknowledge

that tolerance, pluralistic tradition, mutual respect and the diversity of religions and beliefs

promote human fraternity as well as encourage activities aimed at promoting interreligious and

intercultural dialogue to enhance peace and social stability,  respect for diversity and mutual

respect and to create, at the global level, and also at the regional, national and local levels, an

environment conducive to peace and mutual understanding.


-    Md Atikur Rahman, Researcher and columnist

