Dealing global crises through fraternity

Md Atikur Rahman, Researcher and columnist



When we think about fraternity it shows us two yardsticks; the first is the inclusion of a strongfeeling of spiritual and psychological unity and the second is the purpose of common goals andaspirations among the people to share their efforts, friendship and knowledge. It can be considered amagical tool to unite people with peace, justice and equality on the contemporary changes of the worldsuch as economic fragility, rampant poverty, pervasive inequalities, terrorism etc. Peace and justicewhich is prerequisite to promote fraternity assuring with dignity, unity and integrity of the nation.But, it is more important than peace and justice; because without a sense of fraternity in society, wemay not enjoy the test of freedom. Moreover, the goal of the universal fraternity is � people of alllevels (upper to lower) of society will get respect by ensuring human rights and fundamental freedomsfor all regardless of race, sex, language or religion. If we try to promote the heavenly sides offraternity among the people- certainly it will be an enviously progressive and emulative story for theentire world - a happy, healthy, prosperous and peaceful society.However, this is necessary to know the significance of the human fraternity- how it can keep a uniquecontribution to beautifying the social system. Firstly, it teaches us respect for individuals,promises to end violence, promotion and practices of non-violence through education, dialogue andcooperation along with human rights and fundamental freedoms. Secondly, it indicates respect andpromotion of the right of everyone to freedom of expression, opinion and information etc. Thirdly, itadheres to the principles of freedom, justice, democracy, tolerance, solidarity, cooperation,pluralism, cultural diversity, dialogue and understanding at all levels of society and among nations;and is fostered by an enabling national and international environment conducive to peace. Itencompasses all human qualities such as human dignity, justice, peace, equality and so on.Undoubtedly, fraternity contains immeasurable importance to eradicate increasing global poverty,inequality and injustice.But regrettably, the human fraternity is being destroyed for several reasons such as poverty, conflictand suffering of so many in different parts of the world as a consequence of the arms race, socialinjustice, corruption, inequality, moral decline, terrorism, discrimination, extremism and many othercauses. Besides, it is also torn apart by policies of extremism and division, by systems ofunrestrained profit, or by hateful ideological tendencies that manipulate the actions and the futureof men and women; the culture of intolerance and danger of living together in peace.If we want to know the recent imbalance throughout the globe; it exposes some information that is veryendangering and alarming for our civilization. As we observe the contemporary scenario; it shows usthat more than 700 million people, or 10 percent of the world population, still live in extremepoverty today, struggling to fulfil the most basic needs like health, education, and access to waterand sanitation. About 2 billion people live in countries experiencing situations of fragility andarmed violence, and another 200 million people are affected by the slow or sudden onset of disasters.According to the UN Refugee Agency- UNHCR reports that At least 89.3 million people around the worldhave been forced to flee their homes. Among them are nearly 27.1 million refugees, around half of whomare under the age of 18. Approximately, 28.5 million primary school-aged people who are out of schoollive in conflict-affected areas.Moreover, COVID- 19 also makes the planet more critical to keep resilience, peace and prosperity. Thepandemic also raises an unprecedented situation of uneven civilization. Apparently, it is a healthcrisis but it has also affected all aspects of life as well as disrupted social, economic and allsurroundings of life. In fact, it can be defined as the greatest crisis of our time that we have facedsince World War Two. COVID-19 has so far infected 753.48 million people and 6.81 million tragicdeaths. During the crises of the pandemic, it is our first and foremost duty to unite with thefraternity to overcome all types of critical situations by making cooperation and coordination torebuild and resilience the world again. On the other hand, the Russia and Ukraine war added to the newcrises of the globe; it made 8 million people displaced, the necessary commodities increased by leapsand the social and economic situation is being unstable.Indeed, this is high time we should rethink human fraternity during pandemics and war and devastationto bring expected changes that transform our planet with an inclusive, sustainable and ethical basis.However, education about peace and justice can be an indispensable tool to promote human fraternitywith many purposes including humanity, work skills, ethics, ethnicity, religion, politics, charity,chivalry, other standards of personal conduct as service, performing arts, family command ofterritory, and so on.Furthermore, the human fraternity gives us several teachings- firstly, it promotes tolerance andjustice which indicates the end of wars, environmental decay and moral and cultural decline andimplements human rights. Secondly, it protects family and life indicate condemns all those practiceswhich are threatening to life such as genocide, acts of terrorism, forced displacement, human organtrafficking, abortion and euthanasia. Thirdly, it encourages eradicating all types of injustice,downtrodden and discrimination. Fourthly, assuring freedom to every person- each individual enjoys thefreedom of belief, thought, expression and action. Certainly, it pledged mutual support, and whilethere have been fraternal orders for the well-off there have also been many fraternities for those inthe lower ranks of society, especially for national or religious minorities.Under consideration of the circumstances, it can be said that fraternity is the prerequisite tokeeping peace and solidarity during crises, which requires a global response based on unity,solidarity and renewed multilateral cooperation and coordination. Furthermore, we must acknowledgethat tolerance, pluralistic tradition, mutual respect and the diversity of religions and beliefspromote human fraternity as well as encourage activities aimed at promoting interreligious andintercultural dialogue to enhance peace and social stability, respect for diversity and mutualrespect and to create, at the global level, and also at the regional, national and local levels, anenvironment conducive to peace and mutual understanding.

- Md Atikur Rahman, Researcher and columnist