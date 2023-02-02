Video
Importance of time

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Dear Sir

It is a fact that time is the most important commodity. Time never comes back. It never rewinds like a

videotape. Time management is essential in every field of life because time is the precious resource

one has to accomplish a task. A single moment that has passed will never come back to be availed. Time

management helps you do your task in time and utilise your time more productively. It helps you to

identify the useless activities that can be avoided and time can be saved. It helps you give proper

time to a task and perform the task more efficiently.

The management of time according to your activities is important because today's work will never give

advantages tomorrow. As most writers say, punctuality is the name of success. Certainly, it is clear

that when a man becomes punctual, he will never be confused while performing his given tasks.

A student does a lot of activities in his daily routine. If a student wastes time it means he is

careless about his studies or he does not know how to manage time. So you should know about the

importance of time and should be particular about it. You should learn how to manage time. Time

management is a solution to many problems. Everybody needs to manage time and live a calm day rather

than being busy all the time.

Mahmudul Hasan
 Mohammadpur, Dhaka


