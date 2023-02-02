Rein in fruit market during Ramadan

During a discussion conference, Director General of National Consumer Protection asked wholesalers and



retailers to keep the fruit market stable during Ramadan and asked for stopping import of fruits in



this holy month as they affect the local fruit market in the country.



We wholeheartedly welcome the Directorate Generals point because it will help flourish the local



fruit market and preserve the interest of local fruit growers. There is no denying that most of the



people of our country who belong to limited source of income can barely accommodate to the cutthroat



price of imported fruits like dragon fruit, rambutan, avocado and rockmelon.



People in Ramadan, a month of restraint, after daylong fasting, are badly in need of nutrients that



are available in fruits. The demand of fruit items increases in this month. But a section of dubious



traders capitalising on this growing demand and helplessness of pious Muslims, indulge in fruit price



hike like other daily essentials which is not only unethical, also against the teaching of Ramadan.

Though the administration makes routine commitment of keeping the price of fruits under control every



year, the ground reality speaks different. Their utter failure in this regard weighs heavy on



innocent consumers, many of whom had to remain quenched drinking only a glass of water.



Our question is why the price of fruits and other kitchen items go through the roof in our country,



while concessions of these items are considered in other Muslim countries during Ramadan?



Why can't we take action accordingly in advance? The ministries of agriculture and commerce have an



account of the quantity of a particular food product, produced or stocked in the country. We do not



disagree with the reasons of imported fruits being costlier as it involves transportation cost and



other phases. But the cost multiplies the original cost it should be due to excessive profit mongering



attitude of hoarders and artificial syndicates.



Against this background, the government should take tougher stand against the unscrupulous traders. It



should enhance vigilance in the markets. The market monitoring teams should be empowered with adequate



manpower and resources. The business community should also imbibe in them the spirit of Ramadan and



assist the government to keep the price of essential commodities affordable.



Such price anarchy cannot go any more. This must be stopped. Unleashing of such price anarchy is



forcing many people grappling to cut their bags to size. If the vile is not checked right now, the



rise in the cost of living, as a natural outcome would turn their situation from bad to worse in the



holy month of Ramadan.



Finally, we stress on diversification of local fruit market because in taste and food value, many of



our local fruits are better than imported foreign fruits.



