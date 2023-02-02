

Looming threat of artificial intelligence



Sophia the Robot is the brain child of Dr David Hanson of Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics, a modern-day renaissance man who has built a reputation for creating the world�s most human-like robots.Hanson�s mission is to create genius machines that are smarter than humans and able to learncreativity, empathy and compassion. Sophia gives a glimpse into the awe-inspiring potential of AI androbotics. The present is the age of science. Information and communication technology combined withscience has created a huge treasure. That means this is the age of science as well as information.Science is also information. Science is always in motion. Advances in science along with humanimagination are helping to make dreams come true. That is, if people did not see birds and dream offlying in the sky, then flying in the sky would have remained a dream.We are running at the speed of sound, beating the speed of birds. And the device that holds theseperfectly is the computer, the greatest invention of the century. But computers have no intelligenceof their own. It works according to directed program. That is why robotics and artificial intelligenceare the most discussed topics in the scientific activities of the 21st century which is calledArtificial Intelligence. Man can think, explain and analyze because of his nature. That is, peoplehave intelligence. Both animals are proven to have some intelligence. But a machine cannot do thatbecause humans could not give intelligence to machines.Scientists have been trying for years to make machines that can't make decisions with artificialintelligence. There has been progress in that effort. Scientists are trying to give machines theability to think and make decisions like a human brain. At this time, robots have reached everywherein the world. Robots are sports companions, robots are doing housework at home perfectly, robots aregrowing crops on land, robots are serving customers in hotels, and robots are working with doctors inhospitals. A robot is a computer controlled device that operates on the basis of a specificinformation and program. Robots are moving from the ground to space. Robots are being sent to know thecondition of other planets. But robots don't make decisions of their own. If it can take then it canbe called artificial intelligence. It is important branch of computer science today. The term AI orartificial intelligence was first mentioned by John McCarthy of MIT in the United States in 1956. Heis considered by many to be the father of artificial intelligence. The fields of artificialintelligence are machine learning, natural language processing, speech recognition, robotics, vision,expert systems. Of course, there is another person behind this artificial intelligence. He is AlanTuring.It became better known as the 'Church-Turing Thesis', researched by scientists and mathematicians. Heinvented an intelligence test called ' Turing Test' to test artificial intelligence. This test formsthe basis of artificial intelligence. Science fictions about the use of artificial intelligence arequite popular. Humans have long ago written stories by giving robots intelligence in their writings. Agroup of Oxford University researchers have claimed that in the next 120 years, people will do alltheir work with the help of intelligent machines. Now the question is, whatever we say, it is nothingbut a machine. So what will be happened if a machine can make decisions for itself? As much astechnology has benefited us, it has also harmed us. As technology has solved many complex problems ofthe world, the world faces destruction due to negative use of technology. Similarly, it cannot be saidwith certainty that any machine with artificial intelligence will not pose a threat to mankind in thefuture. The battlefield is where artificial intelligence robots will be used the most. It has started.The use of artificial intelligence robots in the battlefield will reduce human casualties. Where largenumbers of people are needed, the use of these robots in high-risk areas will save lives.These robots will also be tasked with intelligent decision-making and conducting post-war rescueoperations. Now where these devices are being operated from the back then maybe the device itself willdo these things using its own intelligence, no commands will be needed. But the question of what willhappen to the future of human civilization if machines are given this power has also been raised. Whatis happening now in the development of robotic civilization is that they are taking over the humanworkplace. According to the World Economic Forum, by 2022, 750 million people worldwide will losetheir jobs due to robots. And Stephen Hawking, the best scientist of the century commented that theywill pass us one day. Robots are now dancing, arranging flowers, providing guidance on socialbehaviour, teaching assistants, and serving customers in restaurants. Robots are doing more work. Theyare doing these things automatically. There are both possibilities and apprehensions about thisartificial intelligence. Giving intelligence to machines can also become a threat to mankind. And thatcan be scary. It is very similar to the fight between humans and robots in science fiction. Own withyour own invention. Therefore, Google's former chairman, Eric Schmidt, has suggested policies onartificial intelligence. Experts predict that robots will be able to perform all human tasks by 2050.By 2025, 10 percent of work will be done by robots. That is, robots and humans will work co-operatively, live side by side and it has already begins. Robot has become a companion of retirement.Robots are entertaining. But it remains to be seen how successful of full-scale artificialintelligence will be for the human race or how successful it will be in controlling. But science neverstands. One day human will be completely successful in applying artificial intelligence in all fields.A new victory will begin that day.- Alok Acharja, Essayist and columnist