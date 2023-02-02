Video
Looming threat of artificial intelligence

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Alok Acharja

Sophia the Robot is the brain child of Dr David Hanson of Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics, a modern-

day renaissance man who has built a reputation for creating the world�s most human-like robots.

Hanson�s mission is to create genius machines that are smarter than humans and able to learn

creativity, empathy and compassion. Sophia gives a glimpse into the awe-inspiring potential of AI and

robotics. The present is the age of science. Information and communication technology combined with

science has created a huge treasure. That means this is the age of science as well as information.

Science is also information. Science is always in motion. Advances in science along with human

imagination are helping to make dreams come true. That is, if people did not see birds and dream of

flying in the sky, then flying in the sky would have remained a dream.

We are running at the speed of sound, beating the speed of birds. And the device that holds these

perfectly is the computer, the greatest invention of the century. But computers have no intelligence

of their own. It works according to directed program. That is why robotics and artificial intelligence

are the most discussed topics in the scientific activities of the 21st century which is called

Artificial Intelligence. Man can think, explain and analyze because of his nature. That is, people

have intelligence. Both animals are proven to have some intelligence. But a machine cannot do that

because humans could not give intelligence to machines.

Scientists have been trying for years to make machines that can't make decisions with artificial

intelligence. There has been progress in that effort. Scientists are trying to give machines the

ability to think and make decisions like a human brain. At this time, robots have reached everywhere

in the world. Robots are sports companions, robots are doing housework at home perfectly, robots are

growing crops on land, robots are serving customers in hotels, and robots are working with doctors in

hospitals. A robot is a computer controlled device that operates on the basis of a specific

information and program. Robots are moving from the ground to space. Robots are being sent to know the

condition of other planets. But robots don't make decisions of their own. If it can take then it can

be called artificial intelligence. It is important branch of computer science today. The term AI or

artificial intelligence was first mentioned by John McCarthy of MIT in the United States in 1956. He

is considered by many to be the father of artificial intelligence. The fields of artificial

intelligence are machine learning, natural language processing, speech recognition, robotics, vision,

expert systems. Of course, there is another person behind this artificial intelligence. He is Alan

Turing.

It became better known as the 'Church-Turing Thesis', researched by scientists and mathematicians. He

invented an intelligence test called ' Turing Test' to test artificial intelligence. This test forms

the basis of artificial intelligence. Science fictions about the use of artificial intelligence are

quite popular. Humans have long ago written stories by giving robots intelligence in their writings. A

group of Oxford University researchers have claimed that in the next 120 years, people will do all

their work with the help of intelligent machines. Now the question is, whatever we say, it is nothing

but a machine. So what will be happened if a machine can make decisions for itself? As much as

technology has benefited us, it has also harmed us. As technology has solved many complex problems of

the world, the world faces destruction due to negative use of technology. Similarly, it cannot be said

with certainty that any machine with artificial intelligence will not pose a threat to mankind in the

future. The battlefield is where artificial intelligence robots will be used the most. It has started.

The use of artificial intelligence robots in the battlefield will reduce human casualties. Where large

numbers of people are needed, the use of these robots in high-risk areas will save lives.

These robots will also be tasked with intelligent decision-making and conducting post-war rescue

operations. Now where these devices are being operated from the back then maybe the device itself will

do these things using its own intelligence, no commands will be needed. But the question of what will

happen to the future of human civilization if machines are given this power has also been raised. What

is happening now in the development of robotic civilization is that they are taking over the human

workplace. According to the World Economic Forum, by 2022, 750 million people worldwide will lose

their jobs due to robots. And Stephen Hawking, the best scientist of the century commented that they

will pass us one day. Robots are now dancing, arranging flowers, providing guidance on social

behaviour, teaching assistants, and serving customers in restaurants. Robots are doing more work. They

are doing these things automatically. There are both possibilities and apprehensions about this

artificial intelligence. Giving intelligence to machines can also become a threat to mankind. And that

can be scary. It is very similar to the fight between humans and robots in science fiction. Own with

your own invention. Therefore, Google's former chairman, Eric Schmidt, has suggested policies on

artificial intelligence. Experts predict that robots will be able to perform all human tasks by 2050.

By 2025, 10 percent of work will be done by robots. That is, robots and humans will work co-

operatively, live side by side and it has already begins. Robot has become a companion of retirement.

Robots are entertaining. But it remains to be seen how successful of full-scale artificial

intelligence will be for the human race or how successful it will be in controlling. But science never

stands. One day human will be completely successful in applying artificial intelligence in all fields.

A new victory will begin that day.


-    Alok Acharja, Essayist and columnist



