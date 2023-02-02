

Poultry industry in Bangladesh





Poultry is a domesticated bird reared at the farmer�s home for food. Family poultry production carried



out at a small scale, mostly with indigenous poultry. But the poultry industry commercially produces



chicken such as broiler and layer to meet the consumers demand for meat and egg respectively. A few



other species like duck, pigeon, quail, goose, turkey, guinea fowl, sonali and indigenous are



available throughout the year. Poultry industry has two types of production such as production of



non-fertile eggs and meat for human consumption.



Commercial Poultry means nurturing commercial species to lay more productive egg or produce meat on



the enclosed floor or in the cage for commercial purposes. The parents of commercial broiler/layers



are called parent stock. Differentiating meat producing traits through genome sequencing developed



more meat productive strain is called commercial broiler. On the other hand, differentiating egg



producing traits through genome sequencing developed high egg producing strain is called commercial



layer.



To obtain animals destined for egg or meat production, the participation of a breeder farm is



required. The breeder farm is a fundamental system within the poultry industry that produces animals



destined for egg production (laying birds) or meat production (broilers). This farm produces hatching



eggs for delivery to the hatchery.



Fertilised eggs collected from parent stock or breeding farms is delivered to hatcheries. Obtained



fertilise eggs are hatched at specific temperature and humidity with the help of broody chicken or



incubator. After hatching 21 days produced chicks are called day old chick. Usually, balanced



nutrition is provided to these chicks up to 72 hours.



The resultant chicks are removed from the broody chicken or incubators. Broiler chicks are dispatched



for growing up to the farm and female Layers are dispatched to special farm whilst they mature to egg



laying age. Broilers are reared for about seven weeks to be matured gaining weight 2 kg and



slaughtered for meat. A broiler hen are certainly capable of laying eggs, but is butchered before pass



egg-laying age. Layer birds attain maturity around 24 weeks and laying eggs up to 80 weeks of age.



According the nature and colour of egg, layer hens are of two types such as white egg laying hens and



Brown egg laying hens. Laying hens are leaner and grow slower than broiler hens. They are able to



produce eggs regularly for about a year and then slaughtered for meat.



Changes in the poultry industry started in 1934 with the introduction of improved breeds through



Government initiatives. A private sector company named �Eggs and Hens� pioneered modern poultry



farming as early as 1954 in erstwhile East Pakistan. A medium sized breeder operation was start up



under the aegis of Biman Poultry Complex after independence with an initiative by Government.



Development was gradual until the mid1980�s. But commercial poultry production has been growing



rapidly in Bangladesh since early 1990 by using improved genetics, manufactured feeds and management.



As of 2017 about taka 300 billion has been invested in the poultry industry. Poultry feed is made



mostly from imported soybean and soy meal. The poultry industry has two primary production stages



hatching and growing apart from the processing and distribution stages. It consists of four main areas



of production: broiler, egg, pullet and breeder bird.



Before 2000, industries were dependent on imported parent stock, but with the beginning of the



millennium, the parent and grandparent stock operation are started locally to meet the countries



demand. Breeding starts with pedigree stock or pure line stock, which produces the eggs that become



the Great Grand Parent (GGP) stock � the start of the commercial process or first generation. These



birds then produce fertile hatching eggs that become the Grand Parent (GP) stock, who in turn produce



Parent Stock. If anyone want to breed and produce hatching eggs than he has to raise parent stock. The



birds using for breeding purpose are called parent stock.



Poultry product processing industry has been developed due to the development of poultry industry. The



demand for the poultry product processing items such as precooked, poultry meat patties, nuggets or



other boneless products, sausage, meat ball etc. has greatly increased both in home and abroad along



with development of feeding industry. Besides, eggs are essential for production of vaccine,



pharmaceutical commodities, soap, shampoo etc. Therefore, poultry product processing industry can be



considered as forward linkage industry and poultry feed industry can be considered as backward linkage



industry of poultry industry.



The two major commercial firm broiler and layer that constitute the poultry industry that produce meat



and egg respectively. With the development of poultry industry employment would be generated in other



sectors. Meat and eggs are not only important poultry products. A significant by-product is manure,



which has robust economic value, whether sold or directly applied to crops by farmers. Feather can



also be sold. There is scope to use poultry waste to produce value added products such as fertilizer,



bio diesel, animal feed, electricity, biogas, bone powder, and biodegradable plastics. Other sectors



such as producers of raw ingredients, feed mills, pharmaceutical industries, equipment suppliers,



manpower in the processing and handling of meat and eggs, the distribution network and revenue in



associated taxes from all these poultry related businesses support economy of the country.



Poultry can be considered as a tool of poverty alleviation, food security and income generation.



Therefore, poultry industry plays a vital role in obtaining benefits of creating employment



opportunity, poverty alleviation and in fulfilling the daily protein requirements of humans through



meat and eggs. Breeds of chicken can be selected by Poultry Industry which are more profitable to the



industry and supply to the consumers at reasonable price as well. Since poultry processing industry



has been developed with poultry industry, export incentive for the processed poultry product may be



given to the industry after examining all the situation.



- Abdul Quaiyum, Former member, Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, Ministry of



Commerce





Poultry is a domesticated bird reared at the farmer�s home for food. Family poultry production carriedout at a small scale, mostly with indigenous poultry. But the poultry industry commercially produceschicken such as broiler and layer to meet the consumers demand for meat and egg respectively. A fewother species like duck, pigeon, quail, goose, turkey, guinea fowl, sonali and indigenous areavailable throughout the year. Poultry industry has two types of production such as production ofnon-fertile eggs and meat for human consumption.Commercial Poultry means nurturing commercial species to lay more productive egg or produce meat onthe enclosed floor or in the cage for commercial purposes. The parents of commercial broiler/layersare called parent stock. Differentiating meat producing traits through genome sequencing developedmore meat productive strain is called commercial broiler. On the other hand, differentiating eggproducing traits through genome sequencing developed high egg producing strain is called commerciallayer.To obtain animals destined for egg or meat production, the participation of a breeder farm isrequired. The breeder farm is a fundamental system within the poultry industry that produces animalsdestined for egg production (laying birds) or meat production (broilers). This farm produces hatchingeggs for delivery to the hatchery.Fertilised eggs collected from parent stock or breeding farms is delivered to hatcheries. Obtainedfertilise eggs are hatched at specific temperature and humidity with the help of broody chicken orincubator. After hatching 21 days produced chicks are called day old chick. Usually, balancednutrition is provided to these chicks up to 72 hours.The resultant chicks are removed from the broody chicken or incubators. Broiler chicks are dispatchedfor growing up to the farm and female Layers are dispatched to special farm whilst they mature to egglaying age. Broilers are reared for about seven weeks to be matured gaining weight 2 kg andslaughtered for meat. A broiler hen are certainly capable of laying eggs, but is butchered before passegg-laying age. Layer birds attain maturity around 24 weeks and laying eggs up to 80 weeks of age.According the nature and colour of egg, layer hens are of two types such as white egg laying hens andBrown egg laying hens. Laying hens are leaner and grow slower than broiler hens. They are able toproduce eggs regularly for about a year and then slaughtered for meat.Changes in the poultry industry started in 1934 with the introduction of improved breeds throughGovernment initiatives. A private sector company named �Eggs and Hens� pioneered modern poultryfarming as early as 1954 in erstwhile East Pakistan. A medium sized breeder operation was start upunder the aegis of Biman Poultry Complex after independence with an initiative by Government.Development was gradual until the mid1980�s. But commercial poultry production has been growingrapidly in Bangladesh since early 1990 by using improved genetics, manufactured feeds and management.As of 2017 about taka 300 billion has been invested in the poultry industry. Poultry feed is mademostly from imported soybean and soy meal. The poultry industry has two primary production stageshatching and growing apart from the processing and distribution stages. It consists of four main areasof production: broiler, egg, pullet and breeder bird.Before 2000, industries were dependent on imported parent stock, but with the beginning of themillennium, the parent and grandparent stock operation are started locally to meet the countriesdemand. Breeding starts with pedigree stock or pure line stock, which produces the eggs that becomethe Great Grand Parent (GGP) stock � the start of the commercial process or first generation. Thesebirds then produce fertile hatching eggs that become the Grand Parent (GP) stock, who in turn produceParent Stock. If anyone want to breed and produce hatching eggs than he has to raise parent stock. Thebirds using for breeding purpose are called parent stock.Poultry product processing industry has been developed due to the development of poultry industry. Thedemand for the poultry product processing items such as precooked, poultry meat patties, nuggets orother boneless products, sausage, meat ball etc. has greatly increased both in home and abroad alongwith development of feeding industry. Besides, eggs are essential for production of vaccine,pharmaceutical commodities, soap, shampoo etc. Therefore, poultry product processing industry can beconsidered as forward linkage industry and poultry feed industry can be considered as backward linkageindustry of poultry industry.The two major commercial firm broiler and layer that constitute the poultry industry that produce meatand egg respectively. With the development of poultry industry employment would be generated in othersectors. Meat and eggs are not only important poultry products. A significant by-product is manure,which has robust economic value, whether sold or directly applied to crops by farmers. Feather canalso be sold. There is scope to use poultry waste to produce value added products such as fertilizer,bio diesel, animal feed, electricity, biogas, bone powder, and biodegradable plastics. Other sectorssuch as producers of raw ingredients, feed mills, pharmaceutical industries, equipment suppliers,manpower in the processing and handling of meat and eggs, the distribution network and revenue inassociated taxes from all these poultry related businesses support economy of the country.Poultry can be considered as a tool of poverty alleviation, food security and income generation.Therefore, poultry industry plays a vital role in obtaining benefits of creating employmentopportunity, poverty alleviation and in fulfilling the daily protein requirements of humans throughmeat and eggs. Breeds of chicken can be selected by Poultry Industry which are more profitable to theindustry and supply to the consumers at reasonable price as well. Since poultry processing industryhas been developed with poultry industry, export incentive for the processed poultry product may begiven to the industry after examining all the situation.- Abdul Quaiyum, Former member, Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, Ministry ofCommerce