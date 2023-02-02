Video
Home Business

Stocks halt 3-day falling streak

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Correspondent

Stocks rebounded on Wednesday as investors took fresh stakes mostly on IT shares pulling indices up on

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

At the end of the day's trade, DSEX - the major index of DSE - gained 10.12 points or 0.16 per cent to

6,277. The Shariah-based DSES added 3.96 points or 0.29 per cent to 1,369 while the blue-chip index

DS30 gained 4.36 points or 0.19 per cent to 2,223.

The turnover on the DSE also edged up to Tk 580 crore from Tk 573 crore on Tuesday.
Of the issues traded, 40 advanced, 126 declined, and 164 remained unchanged.

At the CSE the overall value CASPI increased by 26 points. Tk 8.44 crore has been traded in the

market. 32 of the 160 institutions participating in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary,

the price of 51 decreased and the price of 77 remained unchanged.



