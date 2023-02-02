|
Bashundhara MD stands by indomitable geniuses
Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 87
|
Sayem Sobhan Anvir, Managing Director (MD) of Bashundhara Group, will give scholarships to 104
indomitable talents from different areas of the country. He has taken this exceptional initiative to
make his birthday memorable at a ceremony held at a city on Tuesday.
25 thousand cash will be given to each student as a scholarship. Apart from this, it is known that he
will be by the side of these students at every step of their higher education.
Here, specially mention some talents, like Minhajul Abedin and Tawhidur Rahman are two brothers. They
spend their days in a hut in Sherpur. In needy families, the wheel of livelihood needs to turn
appropriately. So the two brothers kept the family running by pulling a rickshaw. They made headlines
by obtaining a GPA-5 in the last Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and studying a little time besides
pulling a rickshaw.
They got praise for doing good results, even driving a rickshaw. But their strong will has also been
defeated by poverty. They were anxious about their future destiny. In this situation, Sayem Sobhan
Anvir, has helped them out. Bashundhara MD is handing over a one-time scholarship to two brothers on
his birthday.
Not only these two brothers, Sayem Sobhan Anvir is helping in the higher education of hundreds of such
unlucky talented students of the country. He handed over one-time cash to these students in
Bashundhara residential area on January 31.
Two brothers, Minhajul and Tawhidur, obtained GPA-5 from Tongi's Siraj Uddin Sarkar Vidyaniketan and
College under Technical Education Board. Although they belong in Sherpur, two brothers drive rickshaws
in Tongi, adjacent to the capital under Gazipur Corporation. Musharraf Hossain, the father of Minhajul
and Tawhidul, suffered a massive loss in his business five years back. Since then, the two brothers
have been pulling the burden of the fallen world.
A battery run of auto rickshaw driver Shafiqul Islam from Kaliganj in Jhenaidah district could not
afford the education of his two daughters- Jim Afroz and MimAfroz. Despite acute challenges, the
indomitable duo also scored GPA-5 of in SSC from Ghoshnagar Secondary School to smile for their
family. Shafiqul had the hope of educating his two daughters. It was seriously hindered by poverty.
Sayem Sobhan Anvir stood by to smooth the way of higher education for the two sisters.
Riazul Islam of Alinagar village of Ashtagramupazila of Kishoreganj.Riyazul's father, Nashir Mia, left
the family after marrying more than once. Riazul started working as an agricultural laborer in his
childhood to support his family and education. He did not give up even in the face of so much trouble.
Riazul secured GPA-5 in the SSC examination from Haque Saheb High School after overcoming hundreds of
hurdles. Bashundhara MD is also standing by him to facilitate the path of higher education for this
indomitable Haor struggler.