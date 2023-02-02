Video
Thursday, 2 February, 2023
Bashundhara MD stands by indomitable geniuses

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Sayem Sobhan Anvir, Managing Director (MD) of Bashundhara Group, will give scholarships to 104

indomitable talents from different areas of the country. He has taken this exceptional initiative to

make his birthday memorable at a ceremony held at a city on Tuesday.

25 thousand cash will be given to each student as a scholarship. Apart from this, it is known that he

will be by the side of these students at every step of their higher education.

Here, specially mention some talents, like Minhajul Abedin and Tawhidur Rahman are two brothers. They

spend their days in a hut in Sherpur. In needy families, the wheel of livelihood needs to turn

appropriately. So the two brothers kept the family running by pulling a rickshaw. They made headlines

by obtaining a GPA-5 in the last Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and studying a little time besides

pulling a rickshaw.

They got praise for doing good results, even driving a rickshaw. But their strong will has also been

defeated by poverty. They were anxious about their future destiny. In this situation, Sayem Sobhan

Anvir, has helped them out. Bashundhara MD is handing over a one-time scholarship to two brothers on

his birthday.

Not only these two brothers, Sayem Sobhan Anvir is helping in the higher education of hundreds of such

unlucky talented students of the country. He handed over one-time cash to these students in

Bashundhara residential area on January 31.

Two brothers, Minhajul and Tawhidur, obtained GPA-5 from Tongi's Siraj Uddin Sarkar Vidyaniketan and

College under Technical Education Board. Although they belong in Sherpur, two brothers drive rickshaws

in Tongi, adjacent to the capital under Gazipur Corporation. Musharraf Hossain, the father of Minhajul

and Tawhidul, suffered a massive loss in his business five years back. Since then, the two brothers

have been pulling the burden of the fallen world.

A battery run of auto rickshaw driver Shafiqul Islam from Kaliganj in Jhenaidah district could not

afford the education of his two daughters- Jim Afroz and MimAfroz. Despite acute challenges, the

indomitable duo also scored GPA-5 of in SSC from Ghoshnagar Secondary School to smile for their

family. Shafiqul had the hope of educating his two daughters. It was seriously hindered by poverty.

Sayem Sobhan Anvir stood by to smooth the way of higher education for the two sisters.

Riazul Islam of Alinagar village of Ashtagramupazila of Kishoreganj.Riyazul's father, Nashir Mia, left

the family after marrying more than once. Riazul started working as an agricultural laborer in his

childhood to support his family and education. He did not give up even in the face of so much trouble.

Riazul secured GPA-5 in the SSC examination from Haque Saheb High School after overcoming hundreds of

hurdles. Bashundhara MD is also standing by him to facilitate the path of higher education for this

indomitable Haor struggler.


