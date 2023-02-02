

Bashundhara MD stands by indomitable geniuses



indomitable talents from different areas of the country. He has taken this exceptional initiative to



make his birthday memorable at a ceremony held at a city on Tuesday.



25 thousand cash will be given to each student as a scholarship. Apart from this, it is known that he



will be by the side of these students at every step of their higher education.



Here, specially mention some talents, like Minhajul Abedin and Tawhidur Rahman are two brothers. They



spend their days in a hut in Sherpur. In needy families, the wheel of livelihood needs to turn



appropriately. So the two brothers kept the family running by pulling a rickshaw. They made headlines



by obtaining a GPA-5 in the last Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and studying a little time besides



pulling a rickshaw.



They got praise for doing good results, even driving a rickshaw. But their strong will has also been



defeated by poverty. They were anxious about their future destiny. In this situation, Sayem Sobhan



Anvir, has helped them out. Bashundhara MD is handing over a one-time scholarship to two brothers on



his birthday.



Not only these two brothers, Sayem Sobhan Anvir is helping in the higher education of hundreds of such



unlucky talented students of the country. He handed over one-time cash to these students in



Bashundhara residential area on January 31.



Two brothers, Minhajul and Tawhidur, obtained GPA-5 from Tongi's Siraj Uddin Sarkar Vidyaniketan and



College under Technical Education Board. Although they belong in Sherpur, two brothers drive rickshaws



in Tongi, adjacent to the capital under Gazipur Corporation. Musharraf Hossain, the father of Minhajul



and Tawhidul, suffered a massive loss in his business five years back. Since then, the two brothers



have been pulling the burden of the fallen world.



A battery run of auto rickshaw driver Shafiqul Islam from Kaliganj in Jhenaidah district could not



afford the education of his two daughters- Jim Afroz and MimAfroz. Despite acute challenges, the



indomitable duo also scored GPA-5 of in SSC from Ghoshnagar Secondary School to smile for their



family. Shafiqul had the hope of educating his two daughters. It was seriously hindered by poverty.



Sayem Sobhan Anvir stood by to smooth the way of higher education for the two sisters.



Riazul Islam of Alinagar village of Ashtagramupazila of Kishoreganj.Riyazul's father, Nashir Mia, left



the family after marrying more than once. Riazul started working as an agricultural laborer in his



childhood to support his family and education. He did not give up even in the face of so much trouble.



Riazul secured GPA-5 in the SSC examination from Haque Saheb High School after overcoming hundreds of



hurdles. Bashundhara MD is also standing by him to facilitate the path of higher education for this



indomitable Haor struggler.



Sayem Sobhan Anvir, Managing Director (MD) of Bashundhara Group, will give scholarships to 104indomitable talents from different areas of the country. He has taken this exceptional initiative tomake his birthday memorable at a ceremony held at a city on Tuesday.25 thousand cash will be given to each student as a scholarship. Apart from this, it is known that hewill be by the side of these students at every step of their higher education.Here, specially mention some talents, like Minhajul Abedin and Tawhidur Rahman are two brothers. Theyspend their days in a hut in Sherpur. In needy families, the wheel of livelihood needs to turnappropriately. So the two brothers kept the family running by pulling a rickshaw. They made headlinesby obtaining a GPA-5 in the last Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and studying a little time besidespulling a rickshaw.They got praise for doing good results, even driving a rickshaw. But their strong will has also beendefeated by poverty. They were anxious about their future destiny. In this situation, Sayem SobhanAnvir, has helped them out. Bashundhara MD is handing over a one-time scholarship to two brothers onhis birthday.Not only these two brothers, Sayem Sobhan Anvir is helping in the higher education of hundreds of suchunlucky talented students of the country. He handed over one-time cash to these students inBashundhara residential area on January 31.Two brothers, Minhajul and Tawhidur, obtained GPA-5 from Tongi's Siraj Uddin Sarkar Vidyaniketan andCollege under Technical Education Board. Although they belong in Sherpur, two brothers drive rickshawsin Tongi, adjacent to the capital under Gazipur Corporation. Musharraf Hossain, the father of Minhajuland Tawhidul, suffered a massive loss in his business five years back. Since then, the two brothershave been pulling the burden of the fallen world.A battery run of auto rickshaw driver Shafiqul Islam from Kaliganj in Jhenaidah district could notafford the education of his two daughters- Jim Afroz and MimAfroz. Despite acute challenges, theindomitable duo also scored GPA-5 of in SSC from Ghoshnagar Secondary School to smile for theirfamily. Shafiqul had the hope of educating his two daughters. It was seriously hindered by poverty.Sayem Sobhan Anvir stood by to smooth the way of higher education for the two sisters.Riazul Islam of Alinagar village of Ashtagramupazila of Kishoreganj.Riyazul's father, Nashir Mia, leftthe family after marrying more than once. Riazul started working as an agricultural laborer in hischildhood to support his family and education. He did not give up even in the face of so much trouble.Riazul secured GPA-5 in the SSC examination from Haque Saheb High School after overcoming hundreds ofhurdles. Bashundhara MD is also standing by him to facilitate the path of higher education for thisindomitable Haor struggler.