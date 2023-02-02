Japan to start feasibility study for ship recycling in Ctg

Japan will start the activities of feasibility study soon to set up ship recycling facilities,



especially treatment, storage and disposal facility (TSDF), in Chattogram area.



The information was revealed on Thursday at a meeting between Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud



Humayun and Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori at the Industries Ministry in the city,



said a press release.



During the meeting, Humayun mentioned Bangladesh's historical friendly relations with Japan and said



that Japan is making an important contribution to the socio-economic development and industrialization



of Bangladesh.



Iwama Kiminori said Japan will help Bangladesh in all possible ways to comply with the conditions of



"The Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships,



2009 (The Hong Kong Convention)".



Welcoming Bangladesh's proposal to set up ship recycling facilities at Sitakunda, Chattogram, he said,



Japan will take initiative soon for feasibility study.



Industries Secretary Jakia Sultana and others are also present there.

