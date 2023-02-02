

AIBL signs agreement with BB on EFPF



financing Fund (EFPF) of Tk. 100 billion formed by Bangladesh Bank. Managing Director and CEO of AIBL



Farman R. Chowdhury handed over the contract to Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder at Bangladesh Bank Head



Office recently, says a press release.



Among others Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Md Abu Farah Nasser, Executive Director Nurun Nahar,



AIBL Deputy Managing Director Md. Shafiqur Rahman and other senior officials of respective



organizations were present on the occasion.



Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) signed an agreement to participate in the Export Facilitation Pre-financing Fund (EFPF) of Tk. 100 billion formed by Bangladesh Bank. Managing Director and CEO of AIBLFarman R. Chowdhury handed over the contract to Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder at Bangladesh Bank HeadOffice recently, says a press release.Among others Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Md Abu Farah Nasser, Executive Director Nurun Nahar,AIBL Deputy Managing Director Md. Shafiqur Rahman and other senior officials of respectiveorganizations were present on the occasion.