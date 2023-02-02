|
AIBL signs agreement with BB on EFPF
Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) signed an agreement to participate in the Export Facilitation Pre-
financing Fund (EFPF) of Tk. 100 billion formed by Bangladesh Bank. Managing Director and CEO of AIBL
Farman R. Chowdhury handed over the contract to Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder at Bangladesh Bank Head
Office recently, says a press release.
Among others Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Md Abu Farah Nasser, Executive Director Nurun Nahar,
AIBL Deputy Managing Director Md. Shafiqur Rahman and other senior officials of respective
organizations were present on the occasion.