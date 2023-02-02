

Unilever appoints Zinnia Huq as Finance Director



company, announced the appointment of Zinnia Huq as their new Finance Director, effective from



February 1, 2023.



She was previously serving as the Director, Finance for Beauty and Wellbeing and Personal Care



business divisions. With this appointment, Zinnia joined the Management Committee of Unilever and is



the first female Finance Director in the company. She took over from Zahidul Islam Malita, who has



been appointed as Procurement Finance Director in Singapore at the same time.



With over 22 years in the industry, Zinnia has a wealth of experience in finance, regional operations,



and manufacturing. In 2019, she joined UBL where she led the historic integration of GlaxoSmithKline



(GSK) and integrated it seamlessly into Unilever's processes and systems.



She also spearheaded the BDT 2000 crore transaction-the highest trade value-in on the Dhaka Stock



Exchange. Additionally, Zinnia has been actively championing diversity and inclusion initiatives for



UBL. Before joining Unilever, Zinnia served as the Finance Director in GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)



Bangladesh from 2014 and worked with BAT Bangladesh, where she held various roles in corporate finance



and international audit, headed the supply chain finance and served as the Regional Finance Project



Lead in Singapore for the Asia Pacific region.



A finance graduate of the Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka, Zinnia is a



Fellow Certified Management Accountant (FCMA) from the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants



(CIMA) UK. She holds memberships in the Institute of Internal Auditors Bangladesh and the Institute of



Cost & Management Accountants of Bangladesh.



Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of UBL, said, "I want to thank Zahid for his invaluable contributions to UBL



as the Finance Director. His dedication and commitment have been a driving force for our success. At



the same time, I want to extend a warm welcome to Zinnia as our new Finance Director and to the



Management Committee of UBL."



