|
ITUC hails BD for enacting pension scheme for workers
|
The International Trade Union Federation (ITUC) hailed a new law passed in the Bangladesh parliament
which establishes a framework for universal pensions.
This new law represents a breakthrough following intensive advocacy from trade unions, as well as
civil society groups, within the Bangladesh Social Protection Advocacy Network (BSPAN) to extend
social protection in the country, the ITUC said in its website.
The new law will provide, for the first time, the possibility for all Bangladeshi workers to benefit
from income security in retirement. Previously, the pension system in Bangladesh was limited only to
civil servants.
A National Pension Authority is now being set up, and a Governing Body for this authority has been
announced, consisting of members of the government as well as employer representatives.
Regrettably, however, unions have not been appointed to the Governing Body, despite the fact that
international labour standards, namely ILO Convention 102 and Recommendation 202, call for tripartite
participation in the management of social protection systems, consisting of both worker and employer
representatives.
Owen Tudor, ITUC Deputy General Secretary stressed, "The passage of this new law is a major win for
workers in Bangladesh, who will now be guaranteed income security in retirement. However there are
still major details to be worked out in the law's implementation, and trade unions - as
representatives of Bangladeshi workers - must have a seat at the table in the National Pension
Authority's Governing Body."