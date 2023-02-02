Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ITUC hails BD for enacting pension scheme for workers

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

The International Trade Union Federation (ITUC) hailed a new law passed in the Bangladesh parliament

which establishes a framework for universal pensions.

This new law represents a breakthrough following intensive advocacy from trade unions, as well as

civil society groups, within the Bangladesh Social Protection Advocacy Network (BSPAN) to extend

social protection in the country, the ITUC said in its website.
 
The new law will provide, for the first time, the possibility for all Bangladeshi workers to benefit

from income security in retirement. Previously, the pension system in Bangladesh was limited only to

civil servants.

A National Pension Authority is now being set up, and a Governing Body for this authority has been

announced, consisting of members of the government as well as employer representatives.
Regrettably, however, unions have not been appointed to the Governing Body, despite the fact that

international labour standards, namely ILO Convention 102 and Recommendation 202, call for tripartite

participation in the management of social protection systems, consisting of both worker and employer

representatives.

Owen Tudor, ITUC Deputy General Secretary stressed, "The passage of this new law is a major win for

workers in Bangladesh, who will now be guaranteed income security in retirement. However there are

still major details to be worked out in the law's implementation, and trade unions - as

representatives of Bangladeshi workers - must have a seat at the table in the National Pension

Authority's Governing Body."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rice made fine by polishing in mills lacks nutrients
2nd phase Industry-Academia Lecture series begins at DIU
Shakawath Hossain wins leadership award
Nagad-Rokomari online book fair
Runner Automobiles, Uttara Motors sign business deal
Southeast Bank opens month long entrepreneurship course
US Fed set to slow rate hikes but signal inflation fight not over
Stocks halt 3-day falling streak


Latest News
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Three held with hemp in Uttara
Feds expect to collect $4.7B in insurance fraud penalties
Momen seeks Saudi investment in renewable energy sector
AL candidates win Chapainawabganj by-elections
Option for producing hydroelectric power is being examined: PM
Country's position on CPI index lowered intentionally: Hasan
Bangladesh Bank simplifies receiving remittance
Man killed in Chattogram road accident
People can no longer bear burden of increased power tariff: BNP
Most Read News
'Boat' in Bogura-6, 'Torch' in Bogura-4 by-polls win
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Flight operations at HSIA to remain close for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
By-polls to six vacant seats underway
Supporters of 2 candidates scuffle at C'nawabganj centre
Hajj cost under govt management fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh
Temperature may drop again, winter cold to stay 4-5 days
Overcoming economic downturn in Bangladesh
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Bangladesh facing internal security threats in fallout of Rohingya crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft