ITUC hails BD for enacting pension scheme for workers

The International Trade Union Federation (ITUC) hailed a new law passed in the Bangladesh parliament



which establishes a framework for universal pensions.



This new law represents a breakthrough following intensive advocacy from trade unions, as well as



civil society groups, within the Bangladesh Social Protection Advocacy Network (BSPAN) to extend



social protection in the country, the ITUC said in its website.



The new law will provide, for the first time, the possibility for all Bangladeshi workers to benefit



from income security in retirement. Previously, the pension system in Bangladesh was limited only to



civil servants.



A National Pension Authority is now being set up, and a Governing Body for this authority has been



announced, consisting of members of the government as well as employer representatives.

Regrettably, however, unions have not been appointed to the Governing Body, despite the fact that



international labour standards, namely ILO Convention 102 and Recommendation 202, call for tripartite



participation in the management of social protection systems, consisting of both worker and employer



representatives.



Owen Tudor, ITUC Deputy General Secretary stressed, "The passage of this new law is a major win for



workers in Bangladesh, who will now be guaranteed income security in retirement. However there are



still major details to be worked out in the law's implementation, and trade unions - as



representatives of Bangladeshi workers - must have a seat at the table in the National Pension



Authority's Governing Body."



