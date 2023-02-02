

Community Bank inks deal with BB on export support pre-financing fund



in the Export Support Pre-financing Fund.



Taka 10,000 crore export support pre-financing fund handover ceremony was held last Monday at Jahangir



Alam Conference Hall of Bangladesh Bank head office , says a press release.



On the event, Bangladesh Bank's Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder handed over the contract to the Managing



Director and CEO of Community Bank, Masihul Huq Chowdhury. The Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abu



Farah Md. Nasser and BRPD Director Maqsuda Begum were also present.



A participation agreement has been signed between Community Bank and Bangladesh Bank as participantsin the Export Support Pre-financing Fund.Taka 10,000 crore export support pre-financing fund handover ceremony was held last Monday at JahangirAlam Conference Hall of Bangladesh Bank head office , says a press release.On the event, Bangladesh Bank's Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder handed over the contract to the ManagingDirector and CEO of Community Bank, Masihul Huq Chowdhury. The Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank AbuFarah Md. Nasser and BRPD Director Maqsuda Begum were also present.