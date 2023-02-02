Video
USBBC appoints Steven Kobos as Board Chairman

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's U.S.-Bangladesh Business Council (USBBC) announced the appointment of

Steven Kobos, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Excelerate Energy (NYSE: EE), as Chairman of

USBBC's Board of Directors.

Mr. Kobos assumes the larger role of Board Chair as Bangladesh advances its strategic trajectory

towards becoming a major global economy, and as the USBBC recognizes 50 years of U.S.-Bangladesh

diplomatic relations, U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in its website.

Nisha Biswal, USBBC President and Senior Vice President for South Asia, International Strategy and

Global Initiatives at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said, "We are delighted that Steven will serve as

the new Chairman of the U.S.-Bangladesh Business Council Board of Directors. Steven's leadership and

commitment to strengthening U.S.-Bangladesh economic ties and his belief in the promise and potential

of Bangladesh as global economic power make him the ideal leader for the Council.

"As President and CEO of Excelerate Energy, Steven brings unparalleled expertise in energy

cooperation, resiliency, infrastructure, and security across the global energy ecosystem. I am

confident that under his stewardship the U.S.-Bangladesh Business Council will grow to new heights and

continue to advance the U.S.-Bangladesh economic corridor."

Steven Kobos said: "Chairing the U.S.-Bangladesh Business Council Board of Directors is a privilege

and responsibility that I am honored to accept. Excelerate Energy is proud to join USBBC member

companies that serve as bridges for prosperity and collaboration between the United States and

Bangladesh.

"I look forward to leading the Council's role in furthering bilateral commercial cooperation,

inclusive economic growth, and global security. I wish to thank Nisha Biswal, Ambassador Atul Keshap,

and Sid Mehra for their leadership and for this unique opportunity to partner with government and

business leaders in both countries."

Steven Kobos currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer for Excelerate Energy. He

was appointed to this role in 2018 after serving in an integral capacity within the company as a board

member and counsel for the previous 11 years.

Mr. Kobos has served on the Board of the U.S.-Bangladesh Business Council since its launch and co-

chaired the U.S.-Bangladesh Energy Task Force.

Excelerate developed Bangladesh's first LNG import terminal, Moheshkhali Floating LNG Terminal (MLNG)

in 2018. Today, the company's two floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) in the Bay of

Bengal provide approximately 20 percent of Bangladesh's daily natural gas supply.  

In July 2021, Excelerate collaborated with USBBC Board companies Chevron, HSBC, and MetLife and U.S.-

based NGO Project C.U.R.E. to airlift critical medical equipment and supplies to aid Bangladesh's

medical colleges in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.  
 
USBBC is a business advocacy platform to advance policy priorities of the U.S. business community in

the bilateral trade relationship with Bangladesh.


