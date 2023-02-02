Remittance inflow in January stands at $1.95b

Remittance inflow in January, the first month of this year reached $1.95 billion, which was $1.69



billion in December of the outgoing year, according to Bangladesh Bank latest statistics.



A central bank senior officer told the Daily Observer that remitters are encouraged to send their hard



earned money with higher incentive exchange rates. Moreover, various initiatives have been taken by



the central bank to beef up the inflow. Now remittances by way of legal channels are steadily



increasing.



Moreover, he said remittance is likely to increase in the coming months due to two eid festivals.

In January this year the largest amount remittances came through private Islamic Bank. It collected



$354.94 million through legal channels. The second highest amount came through Mercantile Bank which



stood at $117.1 million.



Several banks didn't get any remittance like state-owned DBBL, the specialized Rajshahi Agricultural



Development Bank, Bengal Commercial Bank, Community Bank, Foreign Habib Bank, National Bank of



Pakistan and State Bank of India, the BB official said.



