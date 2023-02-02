Video
Thursday, 2 February, 2023
Business

Remittance inflow in January stands at $1.95b

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

Remittance inflow in January, the first month of this year reached $1.95 billion, which was $1.69

billion in December of the outgoing year, according to Bangladesh Bank latest statistics.
 
A central bank senior officer told the Daily Observer that remitters are encouraged to send their hard

earned money with higher incentive exchange rates. Moreover, various initiatives have been taken by

the central bank to beef up the inflow. Now remittances by way of legal channels are steadily

increasing.

Moreover, he said remittance is likely to increase in the coming months due to two eid festivals.  
In January this year the largest amount remittances came through private Islamic Bank. It collected

$354.94 million through legal channels. The second highest amount came through Mercantile Bank which

stood at $117.1 million.  

Several banks didn't get any remittance like state-owned DBBL, the specialized Rajshahi Agricultural

Development Bank, Bengal Commercial Bank, Community Bank, Foreign Habib Bank, National Bank of

Pakistan and State Bank of India, the BB official said.


