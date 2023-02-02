Argentina is keen to expand trade with BD

Argentina is very keen to expand trade relations with Bangladesh. In this regard, a special government



delegation including businessmen and higher govt. officials will visit Bangladesh at the end of



February.



The Head of the Economic and Trade Office and Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) of the Argentina Embassy



in New Delhi Franco Agustin Senilliani Melchior made the disclosure and expressed the desire at



meeting with FBCCI leaders at its office in the city on Tuesday.



He said both countries have a lot of potentials. There is a huge demand for minerals including



Lithium, Olive Oil, Processed food, Raw materials of Gold, etc. Argentina could be a good option for



Bangladesh for importing these products.



At the same time, there is a huge demand for textiles in Argentina. Bangladesh can explore the textile



market in Argentina and look for ways to export the market. He also invited Bangladeshi investors to



explore diversified business sectors in his country.



FBCCI thanked Argentina for taking steps to open an embassy in Bangladesh.



FBCCI Vice President Md. Amin Helaly said Argentina could be a good option for Bangladesh in terms of



minerals supply and edible oil. At the same time, it is a good opportunity for Bangladeshi exporters



to grab Argentine textile market.



He said, FBCCI will cooperate in building strong ties between the two countries by facilitating B2B



meetings. The FBCCI Vice President invited Argentine Business personnel and Govt. Officials to attend



the Bangladesh Business Summit which is scheduled to be held in March this year.



FBCCI Director Md. Rejaul Kariem Rejnu, M.G.R. Nasir Majumder, Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, Hafez Harun, Dr.



Nadia Binte Amin, Akkash Mahmood were also present in the meeting.



