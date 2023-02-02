Video
Home Business

Argentina is keen to expand trade with BD

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Argentina is very keen to expand trade relations with Bangladesh. In this regard, a special government

delegation including businessmen and higher govt. officials will visit Bangladesh at the end of

February.

The Head of the Economic and Trade Office and Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) of the Argentina Embassy

in New Delhi Franco Agustin Senilliani Melchior made the disclosure and expressed the desire at

meeting with FBCCI leaders at its office in the city on Tuesday.

He said both countries have a lot of potentials. There is a huge demand for minerals including

Lithium, Olive Oil, Processed food, Raw materials of Gold, etc. Argentina could be a good option for

Bangladesh for importing these products.

At the same time, there is a huge demand for textiles in Argentina. Bangladesh can explore the textile

market in Argentina and look for ways to export the market. He also invited Bangladeshi investors to

explore diversified business sectors in his country.
 
FBCCI thanked Argentina for taking steps to open an embassy in Bangladesh.

FBCCI Vice President Md. Amin Helaly said Argentina could be a good option for Bangladesh in terms of

minerals supply and edible oil. At the same time, it is a good opportunity for Bangladeshi exporters

to grab Argentine textile market.

He said, FBCCI will cooperate in building strong ties between the two countries by facilitating B2B

meetings. The FBCCI Vice President invited Argentine Business personnel and Govt. Officials to attend

the Bangladesh Business Summit which is scheduled to be held in March this year.

FBCCI Director Md. Rejaul Kariem Rejnu, M.G.R. Nasir Majumder, Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, Hafez Harun, Dr.

Nadia Binte Amin, Akkash Mahmood were also present in the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

