|
Argentina is keen to expand trade with BD
|
Argentina is very keen to expand trade relations with Bangladesh. In this regard, a special government
delegation including businessmen and higher govt. officials will visit Bangladesh at the end of
February.
The Head of the Economic and Trade Office and Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) of the Argentina Embassy
in New Delhi Franco Agustin Senilliani Melchior made the disclosure and expressed the desire at
meeting with FBCCI leaders at its office in the city on Tuesday.
He said both countries have a lot of potentials. There is a huge demand for minerals including
Lithium, Olive Oil, Processed food, Raw materials of Gold, etc. Argentina could be a good option for
Bangladesh for importing these products.
At the same time, there is a huge demand for textiles in Argentina. Bangladesh can explore the textile
market in Argentina and look for ways to export the market. He also invited Bangladeshi investors to
explore diversified business sectors in his country.
FBCCI thanked Argentina for taking steps to open an embassy in Bangladesh.
FBCCI Vice President Md. Amin Helaly said Argentina could be a good option for Bangladesh in terms of
minerals supply and edible oil. At the same time, it is a good opportunity for Bangladeshi exporters
to grab Argentine textile market.
He said, FBCCI will cooperate in building strong ties between the two countries by facilitating B2B
meetings. The FBCCI Vice President invited Argentine Business personnel and Govt. Officials to attend
the Bangladesh Business Summit which is scheduled to be held in March this year.
FBCCI Director Md. Rejaul Kariem Rejnu, M.G.R. Nasir Majumder, Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, Hafez Harun, Dr.
Nadia Binte Amin, Akkash Mahmood were also present in the meeting.