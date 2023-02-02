Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton wins Best Innovation, Best Stall awards at DITF

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Desk

Walton wins Best Innovation, Best Stall awards at DITF

Walton wins Best Innovation, Best Stall awards at DITF

The 27th edition of the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) was wrapped up at Bangabandhu

Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center at Purbachal in the capital on Tuesday last.

A total of 47 organizations were awarded in 14 categories at the 27th DITF. Walton, one of the global

electronic brands, was conferred with the 'Best Innovation Award' at the DITF-2023.

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Bir Protik, attended the function as the chief guest

while Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and

Industries (FBCCI) Senior Vice-President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu were special guests.

The DITF's concluding ceremony was presided over by Commerce Ministry's Senior Additional Secretary

Md. Hafizur Rahman. EPB Vice-Chairman AHM Ahsan delivered the welcome speech at the event.

In additionto the 'Best Innovation Award', the Bangladeshi Super brand Walton also won the best

premier stall award in the electronics category at this year's trade fair.

The fair's organizers- Commerce Ministry and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB)- first-ever introduced the

innovation award at this year's DITF. In this category, Walton secured the first prize.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Deputy Managing Directors Eva Rizwana Nilu and Md. Humayun Kabir

received crests and certificates of the 'Best Innovation Award' and 'Best Electronics Stall Award'

from the guests.

At the 27th DITF, Walton's eco-friendly sustainable smart appliances with advanced and innovative

features drew the attention of domestic and foreign visitors. These products included Walton smart

refrigerator, smart television, smart air conditioner, smart table, smart washing machine, elevator,

smartphone, computer products, various kinds of digital devices, including Walton's new product e-

bike. Upcoming models of next generation innovative sustainable green technology products are

displayed at the Walton stall. Along with consumer electronics, Walton also displayed various

industrial solutions including LGP, LDP, nut, bolt, screw. The visitors were impressed by the world-

class 'Made in Bangladesh' labeled sustainable technology products of Walton.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rice made fine by polishing in mills lacks nutrients
2nd phase Industry-Academia Lecture series begins at DIU
Shakawath Hossain wins leadership award
Nagad-Rokomari online book fair
Runner Automobiles, Uttara Motors sign business deal
Southeast Bank opens month long entrepreneurship course
US Fed set to slow rate hikes but signal inflation fight not over
Stocks halt 3-day falling streak


Latest News
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Three held with hemp in Uttara
Feds expect to collect $4.7B in insurance fraud penalties
Momen seeks Saudi investment in renewable energy sector
AL candidates win Chapainawabganj by-elections
Option for producing hydroelectric power is being examined: PM
Country's position on CPI index lowered intentionally: Hasan
Bangladesh Bank simplifies receiving remittance
Man killed in Chattogram road accident
People can no longer bear burden of increased power tariff: BNP
Most Read News
'Boat' in Bogura-6, 'Torch' in Bogura-4 by-polls win
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Flight operations at HSIA to remain close for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
By-polls to six vacant seats underway
Supporters of 2 candidates scuffle at C'nawabganj centre
Hajj cost under govt management fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh
Temperature may drop again, winter cold to stay 4-5 days
Overcoming economic downturn in Bangladesh
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Bangladesh facing internal security threats in fallout of Rohingya crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft