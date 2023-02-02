

Walton wins Best Innovation, Best Stall awards at DITF



Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center at Purbachal in the capital on Tuesday last.



A total of 47 organizations were awarded in 14 categories at the 27th DITF. Walton, one of the global



electronic brands, was conferred with the 'Best Innovation Award' at the DITF-2023.



Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Bir Protik, attended the function as the chief guest



while Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and



Industries (FBCCI) Senior Vice-President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu were special guests.



The DITF's concluding ceremony was presided over by Commerce Ministry's Senior Additional Secretary



Md. Hafizur Rahman. EPB Vice-Chairman AHM Ahsan delivered the welcome speech at the event.



In additionto the 'Best Innovation Award', the Bangladeshi Super brand Walton also won the best



premier stall award in the electronics category at this year's trade fair.



The fair's organizers- Commerce Ministry and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB)- first-ever introduced the



innovation award at this year's DITF. In this category, Walton secured the first prize.



Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Deputy Managing Directors Eva Rizwana Nilu and Md. Humayun Kabir



received crests and certificates of the 'Best Innovation Award' and 'Best Electronics Stall Award'



from the guests.



At the 27th DITF, Walton's eco-friendly sustainable smart appliances with advanced and innovative



features drew the attention of domestic and foreign visitors. These products included Walton smart



refrigerator, smart television, smart air conditioner, smart table, smart washing machine, elevator,



smartphone, computer products, various kinds of digital devices, including Walton's new product e-



bike. Upcoming models of next generation innovative sustainable green technology products are



displayed at the Walton stall. Along with consumer electronics, Walton also displayed various



industrial solutions including LGP, LDP, nut, bolt, screw. The visitors were impressed by the world-



class 'Made in Bangladesh' labeled sustainable technology products of Walton.



