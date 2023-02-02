IMF's loan a respite to BD's current economic woes: DCCI President

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) credit of US$ 4.7 billion for Bangladesh will bring respite to



the country's economic challenges. The loan money is expected to help maintain the macroeconomic



stability, said DCCI president.



Approved under IMF's Extended Credit Facility (ECF), Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Resilience and



Sustainability Facility (RSF) and to be disbursed under a 42-month programme it will bring a sigh of



relief when dollar crisis is posing a big threat to the country's capacity to deal with external



obligation.



DCCI President Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar said in a statement that the loan approval showed



Bangladesh's credit worthiness and growing economic strength.



Sameer said though the IMF's loan is tied with some institutional and policy reform conditions such as



reform in the financial sector, policy framework, energy sector, public finance, local revenue



generation, investment to climate resilience, among other things. It is welcome that it will assist



Bangladesh in facing the current economic challenges.



He further said as an immediate impact, the loan would stand as a relief to the country's dwindling



reserve. The loan will give the Government an option to consider withdrawing some rigid import



restrictions on opening LCs. It will surely provide relief to businesses, in the wake of upcoming



month of Ramadan and the growing need for essential commodities.



He further believes the Government has already endorsed and implemented some key reforms as IMF has



wanted such as Bangladesh Bank initiatives to strengthen the financial sector as evidenced in its



recent Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) to address good governance in banks and financial institutions.

The MPS has also relaxed the cap of interest rate of lending and borrowing, and is gradually moving



towards a market-based, flexible and unified exchange rate, he said.



Recently, the new Income Tax Act has been approved by the cabinet, which aim at increasing the tax-net



and mobilize domestic revenue collection is also a step towards right direction. The new Income Tax



Act emphasizes on automation to attract foreign investment.



Barrister Sameer further suggests that the Government should take immediate steps to reduce budget-



deficits and increase tax-GDP ratio to cope with the challenges in the near future. Moreover, the



government should consider other reforms.



Sameer has urged the Government to continue to uphold the spirit of good governance and try to enforce



it across all major economic sectors. Further the Government needs to be mindful of any conditions of



the loan so that Bangladesh can stay ahead in performance set by IMF.

