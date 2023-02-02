|
BD can now exports vegetables, fruits directly to ME: Minister
|
Bangladesh can now export vegetables and fruits directly to the Middle East, Agriculture Minister
Abdur Razzaque has said. An agreement has recently been signed with Dubai in this regard, he told
reporters at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
"If we can export directly instead of going through Singapore, our ships will be able to reach Dubai
in four to five days with the products," he said.
"The Ministry of Commerce has taken measures in this regard earlier and we have helped to implement
it," the minister added.
During 2018 elections, the government had pledged that the country will be made self-sufficient in
food production, he said adding "We have reached that goal now and would go for export.
Now, the main challenge is providing people with nutritious food, said the minister. Nutritious food
must be ensured so that everyone can remain active.