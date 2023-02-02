BD can now exports vegetables, fruits directly to ME: Minister

Bangladesh can now export vegetables and fruits directly to the Middle East, Agriculture Minister



Abdur Razzaque has said. An agreement has recently been signed with Dubai in this regard, he told



reporters at the Secretariat on Wednesday.



"If we can export directly instead of going through Singapore, our ships will be able to reach Dubai



in four to five days with the products," he said.



"The Ministry of Commerce has taken measures in this regard earlier and we have helped to implement



it," the minister added.



During 2018 elections, the government had pledged that the country will be made self-sufficient in



food production, he said adding "We have reached that goal now and would go for export.



Now, the main challenge is providing people with nutritious food, said the minister. Nutritious food



must be ensured so that everyone can remain active.



