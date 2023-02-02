GP's full-year profit falls by 12pc on SIM-sale ban

Grameenphone's profit has fallen 12 percent year on year to Tk 30.1 billion in 2022 as the regulatory



ban on sales of SIM cards hurt the mobile phone operator's subscriber growth for the second half of



the year.



Its subscriber base shrank 5 percent to 79.1 million at the end of 2022. The number of subscribers who



used Grameenphone's internet services also fell by 2.2 percent to 43.6 million, according to the



company's financial statement released on Tuesday.



The company's revenue grew 5.1 percent to Tk 150.4 billion in 2022 from a year earlier, but its net



profit for the fourth quarter was adversely impacted by a forex loss and "negative verdict of legacy



litigation", CFO Jens Becker said in a statement.



The Board of Directors of Grameenphone has recommended Tk 9.5 in final cash dividend per share.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission barred the sales of new SIMs by Grameenphone,



citing the "poor quality" of the carrier's services on Jun 29, 2022.



The regulator lifted the ban after six months, clearing the way for Grameenphone to acquire new



customers.



Grameenphone, the Bangladesh unit of Norway's Telenor, has remained the largest mobile phone operator



in the country despite the ban on sales of its SIM cards. The Supreme Court had ordered the private



mobile operators to pay a total of Tk 23.55 billion in various types of fees and value-added tax



earlier in January. Grameenphone alone will have to pay Tk 11.65 billion. bdnews24.com





