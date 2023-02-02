Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GP's full-year profit falls by 12pc on SIM-sale ban

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

Grameenphone's profit has fallen 12 percent year on year to Tk 30.1 billion in 2022 as the regulatory

ban on sales of SIM cards hurt the mobile phone operator's subscriber growth for the second half of

the year.

Its subscriber base shrank 5 percent to 79.1 million at the end of 2022. The number of subscribers who

used Grameenphone's internet services also fell by 2.2 percent to 43.6 million, according to the

company's financial statement released on Tuesday.

The company's revenue grew 5.1 percent to Tk 150.4 billion in 2022 from a year earlier, but its net

profit for the fourth quarter was adversely impacted by a forex loss and "negative verdict of legacy

litigation", CFO Jens Becker said in a statement.

The Board of Directors of Grameenphone has recommended Tk 9.5 in final cash dividend per share.
The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission barred the sales of new SIMs by Grameenphone,

citing the "poor quality" of the carrier's services on Jun 29, 2022.

The regulator lifted the ban after six months, clearing the way for Grameenphone to acquire new

customers.

Grameenphone, the Bangladesh unit of Norway's Telenor, has remained the largest mobile phone operator

in the country despite the ban on sales of its SIM cards. The Supreme Court had ordered the private

mobile operators to pay a total of Tk 23.55 billion in various types of fees and value-added tax

earlier in January. Grameenphone alone will have to pay Tk 11.65 billion.    bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rice made fine by polishing in mills lacks nutrients
2nd phase Industry-Academia Lecture series begins at DIU
Shakawath Hossain wins leadership award
Nagad-Rokomari online book fair
Runner Automobiles, Uttara Motors sign business deal
Southeast Bank opens month long entrepreneurship course
US Fed set to slow rate hikes but signal inflation fight not over
Stocks halt 3-day falling streak


Latest News
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Three held with hemp in Uttara
Feds expect to collect $4.7B in insurance fraud penalties
Momen seeks Saudi investment in renewable energy sector
AL candidates win Chapainawabganj by-elections
Option for producing hydroelectric power is being examined: PM
Country's position on CPI index lowered intentionally: Hasan
Bangladesh Bank simplifies receiving remittance
Man killed in Chattogram road accident
People can no longer bear burden of increased power tariff: BNP
Most Read News
'Boat' in Bogura-6, 'Torch' in Bogura-4 by-polls win
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Flight operations at HSIA to remain close for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
By-polls to six vacant seats underway
Supporters of 2 candidates scuffle at C'nawabganj centre
Hajj cost under govt management fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh
Temperature may drop again, winter cold to stay 4-5 days
Overcoming economic downturn in Bangladesh
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Bangladesh facing internal security threats in fallout of Rohingya crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft