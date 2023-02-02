HC summons AL leader over using pesticides in palm trees

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday summoned Shahriar Alam, the senior vice president of Shubadanga Union



Awami League, to explain his position over the use of pesticides to kill 50 palm trees in Baigacha



area of Bagmara, Rajshahi.



In a suo moto move, the HC bench comprising Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice AKM Rabiul



Hasan ordered him to appear in person before it on February 12 at 10:30am to explain the matter.

The HC also issued a rule asking Shahriar Alam to explain within seven days as to why punitive action



should not be taken against him and why he should not be directed to pay adequate compensation for



applying pesticides to kill 50 palm trees.



In its interim order given in Bangla on the first day of the month of language, the HC bench said,



"The incident mentioned in the news has shaken our conscience. Taking into account the Prime



Minister's commitment to green forestry and environmental balance, above all for plantation purposes,



we are issuing the order and rule to save environment."



The HC bench directed the Bagmara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and the Agriculture Officer to conduct



a joint investigation over the matter and submit the report along with the pictures of the mentioned



trees before the court within the next seven days.



The HC also ordered the Bagmara Upazila Agriculture Officer to be present in the court while



submitting the report. It also asked to send a copy of the order to the divisional forest officer.

The HC bench directed the Deputy Attorney General to inform the matter to Bagmara UNO and Agriculture



Officer through telephone and cable.



The HC said that the matter will come up in the daily cause list on February 12 for further order.

On January 31, in a national daily published an editorial under headline, '50 palm trees with



pesticides, Why no legal action against the guilty.'



According to the editorial, government officials have visited foreign countries to prevent lightning;



equipment worth crores of taka has been purchased and installed. Collection and planting of lakhs of



palm seeds has also been mentioned.



But at the end of the day people's money was wasted. There, ordinary people have been playing a rather



big role by planting palm seeds voluntarily for years. Now those palm trees are also being hit. This



incident happened recently in Baigacha area of Bagmara upazila of Rajshahi.



During the hearing, the HC said that the matter is very shocking. How cruel people can be!



