Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 February, 2023, 6:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC summons AL leader over using pesticides in palm trees

Published : Thursday, 2 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday summoned Shahriar Alam, the senior vice president of Shubadanga Union

Awami League, to explain his position over the use of pesticides to kill 50 palm trees in Baigacha

area of Bagmara, Rajshahi.

In a suo moto move, the HC bench comprising Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice AKM Rabiul

Hasan ordered him to appear in person before it on February 12 at 10:30am to explain the matter.
The HC also issued a rule asking Shahriar Alam to explain within seven days as to why punitive action

should not be taken against him and why he should not be directed to pay adequate compensation for

applying pesticides to kill 50 palm trees.

In its interim order given in Bangla on the first day of the month of language, the HC bench said,

"The incident mentioned in the news has shaken our conscience. Taking into account the Prime

Minister's commitment to green forestry and environmental balance, above all for plantation purposes,

we are issuing the order and rule to save environment."

The HC bench directed the Bagmara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and the Agriculture Officer to conduct

a joint investigation over the matter and submit the report along with the pictures of the mentioned

trees before the court within the next seven days.

The HC also ordered the Bagmara Upazila Agriculture Officer to be present in the court while

submitting the report. It also asked to send a copy of the order to the divisional forest officer.
The HC bench directed the Deputy Attorney General to inform the matter to Bagmara UNO and Agriculture

Officer through telephone and cable.

The HC said that the matter will come up in the daily cause list on February 12 for further order.
On January 31, in a national daily published an editorial under headline, '50 palm trees with

pesticides, Why no legal action against the guilty.'

According to the editorial, government officials have visited foreign countries to prevent lightning;

equipment worth crores of taka has been purchased and installed. Collection and planting of lakhs of

palm seeds has also been mentioned.

But at the end of the day people's money was wasted. There, ordinary people have been playing a rather

big role by planting palm seeds voluntarily for years. Now those palm trees are also being hit. This

incident happened recently in Baigacha area of Bagmara upazila of Rajshahi.

During the hearing, the HC said that the matter is very shocking. How cruel people can be!


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC summons AL leader over using pesticides in palm trees
DS Shamim dismissed from job for misconduct
Calling voters using loudspeakers by police a great joke: Abbas
Sending patients to pvt health centres is cheating: Zahid
Tender floated to appoint adviser for water treatment plant for BSMSN
Democracy wins again thru free, fair by-polls: Quader
PM for further modernisation of agriculture for sustainable dev
PM to open construction work today


Latest News
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Three held with hemp in Uttara
Feds expect to collect $4.7B in insurance fraud penalties
Momen seeks Saudi investment in renewable energy sector
AL candidates win Chapainawabganj by-elections
Option for producing hydroelectric power is being examined: PM
Country's position on CPI index lowered intentionally: Hasan
Bangladesh Bank simplifies receiving remittance
Man killed in Chattogram road accident
People can no longer bear burden of increased power tariff: BNP
Most Read News
'Boat' in Bogura-6, 'Torch' in Bogura-4 by-polls win
Vegetables, fruits to go to Middle East directly from now: Minister
Flight operations at HSIA to remain close for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
By-polls to six vacant seats underway
Supporters of 2 candidates scuffle at C'nawabganj centre
Hajj cost under govt management fixed at Tk 6.83 lakh
Temperature may drop again, winter cold to stay 4-5 days
Overcoming economic downturn in Bangladesh
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Bangladesh facing internal security threats in fallout of Rohingya crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft